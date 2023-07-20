There are high expectations for the new-look CU Buffs offense.

Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is considered one of the bright young minds in college football, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is an NFL prospect and there is talent at the skill positions.

But the success of the unit depends on the offensive line. Here's a look at the men up front:

The returning starters

There are only 10 scholarship holdovers from the 2022 Buffs. Two are returning starters on the offensive line: left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and center Van Wells.

Neither were starters to open last season, but both ended the year as arguably the top two linemen on CU’s roster. That was reflected in the spring when they won over new position coach Bill O’Boyle.

Both were working with the first-team offense, and there's reason to believe they will start Week 1 against TCU.

Christian-Lichtenhan, whose nickname is "Tank," is an offensive line coach’s dream at 6-foot-10, making him the tallest player in program history. If he continues to fill out his frame and improve his footwork, he will have a chance to make an NFL roster.

Wells is a rarity in that he earned a starting job as a true freshman — at center, one of the more mentally demanding positions up front.

The Kent State transfers

It’s not a surprise O’Boyle brought a pair of starters with him from the Golden Flashes. Tackle Savion Washington and guard Jack Bailey should be viewed as the favorites to start on the right side for the Buffs, just as they did for Kent State a year ago.

Washington is another massive man at 6-8, giving CU arguably the tallest combination of tackles in the country. He battled with returning starter and Centennial product Jake Wiley in the spring. Wiley ultimately decided to move on, winding up at UCLA, leaving Washington as the frontrunner to start at right tackle.

Bailey will be competing in a group of guards that is now surprisingly deep after multiple new additions. He has the advantage of knowing the preferences of O’Boyle, who made it clear in the spring he has high hopes for Bailey.

Others to watch

Left guard likely belongs to Jackson State transfer Tyler Brown, an all-SWAC player last season and a leader in the CU locker room.

Missouri State transfer and summer arrival Landon Bebee could also compete for a starting spot on the interior, while junior college transfers Jack Wilty and Isaiah Jatta provide solid depth all over the line.