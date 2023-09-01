BOULDER — After serving as mainly a rotational linebacker at Clemson for four seasons, LaVonta Bentley came to Colorado for a chance to start.

It’s been a long offseason filled with anticipation for the Birmingham, Ala., native and he’s solidified himself as the top linebacker on the Buffaloes heading into the season opener against TCU.

Here’s what the graduate student had to say this week:

Q: Has the tone of practice changed at all now that game week has arrived?

A: No, not really. It’s been the same since fall camp started. We’re just trying to keep (up) with that tempo and play fast. Coach keeps preaching to us what we’ve gotta do so we’ve just gotta keep stacking (days).

Q: How excited are you to be back on the field with a new team and in a new situation?

A: I’m very excited. It’s another opportunity to get better. Just put my skills out there and show the world what I can do. That’s what it’s about.

Q: Linebackers coach Andre’ Hart said you and Marvin Ham II have been paired together on the starting defense, what’s the partnership been like with him?

A: He’s a great teammate, a great leader. We’ve just been trying to feed off each other. As linebackers, we’ve gotta communicate from the front line to the back line so it’s (about) me and him being on the same page, making sure that we do our jobs to help the whole defense.

Q: We’ve heard that this is a pretty complex defense, how difficult has it been to not only catch up with it yourself but also get other guys on the same page?

A: It’s been pretty difficult, but we’re all learning each and every day. Coming from Clemson, it was the same — a lot of plays back-to-back. For me being a vet, learning from Coach (Brent) Venables (at Clemson), I caught on to it pretty good, but I’m also still learning each day because Coach (Charles) Kelly’s got a new defense, new plays.

Q: What have you seen from TCU’s offense?

A: They got some guys over there, but we’re worried about what we can do and control. That’s all that matters at the end of the day.

Q: What have you seen from Tennessee transfer Juwan Mitchell since he arrived this week?

A: He’s that (real) deal. I like his energy, his vibe.

Q: What’s it been like to have Hall of Famers like Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp visit the team and be at practice?

A: That’s great. I get to learn from them and they give us hints and tips on what it takes to get the next level.

Q: At this point in your career, have you learned anything about season openers that you can pass on to some of the younger guys that haven’t been in this kind of atmosphere?

A: I would say tempo for the most part. Opening games, you really don’t know what to expect. You’re just going off last year’s tape and coaches be going from different schools so you’re really trying to see what they did at the other school to learn. You really don’t know what to expect, you’re just trying to prepare the best way you can.

King’s prediction

No. 17 TCU 38, Colorado 31

Everyone else has said it at this point, but I really have no idea what to expect in this one. I feel pretty confident QB Shedeur Sanders will be able to get the CU offense in a rhythm and be able to put up points, but I’m just not sure if the Buffs defense will be able to get enough stops as this brand-new unit will surely be out of sync at times.