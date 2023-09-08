BOULDER — All it took was one postgame text from Tom Brady for Shedeur Sanders to turn the page from his record-setting debut as the quarterback at Colorado.

“Don’t be satisfied,” Sanders said was the text he received from the man many consider to be the greatest to ever play their position.

Now, after leading the Buffaloes to a 45-42 win over TCU with 510 passing yards and four touchdowns a week ago, Sanders is ready to do that and more this week as CU hosts Nebraska in the team’s home opener. Here’s what the Buffs’ QB had to say this week:

Q: When you went back on film and evaluated your own performance (against TCU), how did you feel like you played?

A: I feel like it was alright. I feel like I missed a lot of stuff. We could’ve had bigger numbers. I watched the game, I seen all the bad clips (Monday) and it left a bad taste in my mouth. I’m just motivated to get out there and have more perfection.

Q: Do you think you’re the best quarterback in the country?

A: That’s a biased question, of course I think that. I think the majority of the quarterbacks that is competitive, we’re going to think that. That’s just for everybody to decide, but of course personally I feel like that.

Q: What do you feel like has to happen to get the ground game going a little bit more?

A: Everything we called, it was there. It was (either) I made the read or I didn’t. The run game is going to be there. We’ve just gotta lean on it. We just take what the defense gives us. If they’re going to let us throw the ball, then we’re going to throw the ball. If they’re going to let us run, we going to run. We didn’t know we was going for 510 yards passing. It just happened, somehow, some way.

Q: Can you take us into all the amount of work you put in with your (receivers) and also offensive coordinator Sean Lewis?

A: It was almost perfection but it wasn’t. I missed a couple reads. That’s still haunting me right now. It was just taking what the defense gives us and knowing there’s a trust factor with the receivers, knowing they’re going to be in the right places where I need to be. We talk about everything. I like being very detailed and having answers for everything the defense does, so really (it’s about) just over-preparing. I feel like that’s what helped us get to having those numbers in that game. When you get the ball in explosive players’ hands, that’s what happens.

Q: Do you like the chess match that goes into it now that other teams have tape of the offense?

A: Nah, we kinda dictate what they’re going to do. We’re not thinking about (things) like, ‘Dang, what’re they gonna give us?’ We already know what most likely they’re going to think, what they’re going to do. If we just execute what coach calls and do the right thing — he gives us the tools to make every play right, almost — so if we’re able to do that at a high level, it’s going to be hard to stop.

Q: What have you learned about this rivalry with Nebraska since you’ve been here?

A: Don’t wear red in the facility. I’ve gotta take the red shirt off my website for my clothes this week. I’ve gotta make that call when I get back to the locker room. We just know the history of it — Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska. Simple. That’s just what it is. That’s not really going to change the preparation because we prepare like nobody likes us because we know we’re going to get everybody’s best game.

Q: How do you personally and coach Lewis microwave the (preparation) process now having less time?

A: I just understand the scheme. I really like learning and understanding the coaches and their schemes and what trees they come from and stuff like that. It’s really just being a student, knowing this week (that) we’re not going to have as much time as we had (before TCU). A lot of time gets cut out. It’s more focused on watching football, football, football.

King’s prediction

No. 22 Colorado 31, Nebraska 17

It’s just hard to see the Cornhuskers being able to keep up with the Buffs offense we all saw carve up TCU last week. Yes, this will be a better defense that CU faces and the Nebraska offense presents a different challenge defensively, but it’s hard to believe the Buffs won’t have enough talent to win in Coach Prime’s Folsom Field debut.