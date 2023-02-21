CU Buffs athletic director Rick George made a program-changing hire with Deion Sanders. In his 10th year in Boulder, he discussed Coach Prime's arrival with The Denver Gazette.

The Denver Gazette: How did it click with you and Deion Sanders?

Rick George: “We both have a lot of mutual colleagues that put us together. I shot him straight: here’s the good things, here’s the bad things, here’s the things we’re working on. Here’s what I envision what our program should look. Then he laid out his thoughts. I think we saw eye-to-eye on what this could be, what this should be. We both saw the possibilities.”

DG: Prime signed the No. 1 transfer class in the country. As recruiting coordinator at Illinois in 1984, you brought in the No. 1 recruiting class. Any similarities?

RG: "I orchestrated that class. I would say this: it’s a lot different today than it was back then. Today, social media is such an important part with Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. We didn’t have any of that. Where we were really successful was handwritten notes. Some had typewritten notes. We would handwrite our notes to recruits. It was a different way to communicate then. We didn’t have cell phones. We didn’t have social media. Sending a fax was a big deal.

“There are a lot of similarities in that we were recruiting the very best players in the country. And Coach Prime is doing that now. We didn’t have all the rankings and recruiting services to the extent they do now. (They had) Joe Terranova and his (recruiting) service and how players were rated by different groups. There were no 'stars' attached back then. For us, which is getting a little lost these days, if we were going to make some changes (to the roster) it was all about the junior college player. The transfer rules were different. Today with the transfer rules being what they are, you can transfer without penalty. So you’re seeing coaches fill the holes with four-year transfers. You’re not seeing as many junior college players.

“Back in those days (at Illinois) we didn’t have limitations on recruiting (days). I was one of the nine full-time coaches at Illinois. I traveled Monday through Friday and met up with the team on Saturday. My role as one of the nine full-time coaches was that I was out every day. I was going to practices and going to games throughout the course of the week all over the country. It was hard work. That’s what we put in. (Then) getting the right players to come to campus. And then you hope to close it.”

DG: When did you feel like Prime to CU was a possibility?

RG: "You get that feeling because he wouldn’t have taken my call (if not). Then we maintained communication through text. I’d text him: 'Here is what the weather looks like today.’ Then I show him the snow on Folsom Field and 6 hours later it was melted. He was very focused on his team at Jackson State. He doesn’t get distracted much. His priority was Jackson State football. I didn’t call him every day — maybe once a week. We didn’t talk much. It was mostly through text messages. We met in his home and had a great meeting in house. We went from there."

DG: Every AD has a list. How deep was yours?

RG: “It wasn’t long, probably a handful. But I talked to a lot more than a handful. That’s for sure. Everybody says it’s easier when you have more time. Maybe it is, but it didn’t feel that way. That extra time leads to extra anxiety for finding the right person (laughs).

“You can’t sell Deion on anything. You really can’t. Here’s the reality of the situation: if it was all hunky-dory we wouldn’t be 1-11. We were 1-9 when we sat down to talk. It wasn’t like I could fool him. I said, ‘Here’s our shortfalls and here’s where we need to be better.’”

DG: I’m looking at one game, in particular. What will USC at Folsom Field on Sept. 30 mean to you?

RG: “I’m looking forward to the game. I like our chances. But I like our chances every year. There’s a lot of games I’m looking forward and being able to compete and win. That’s certainly a game — being the last time we play them (in the Pac-12) and we have not beaten them (0-16), there is going to be some motivation there. But there’s always motivation. I always like our chances.”

DG: USC used transfers to flip its program. Are you modeling this era after anyone?

RG: “We’re not. We’re modeling this after what we want Colorado to be. We are in a unique position in the Mountain time zone. There’s not a lot of major programs here. We want to be Colorado and we don’t want to be anybody else. We need to get back to that, making Colorado unique and somewhere you want to be and somewhere you can win.”

DG: What are some reasonable expectations for Coach Prime’s Buffs?

RG: “We should be competing for a championship in our league every year and competing for a national championship in certain years. I believe Colorado’s got everything you need to do that. Boulder’s always rated the No. 1 college town. We have great facilities, great programs. What we have lacked is the right guy leading it. We have that now."

DG: You’re on the CFP committee. You believe CU can play for a national title?

RG: “I certainly do. We’ve got a real opportunity in front of us. He’s kind of moved up that timeline just because of the success with how he’s taken transfers. I do think we both, me and Coach Prime, agree that we should win and we should win now. After that, you keep it going.”