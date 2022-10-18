Less than two months after he started the season opener, quarterback Brendon Lewis is leaving the Colorado program.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/S14zXtMhIO— Brendon Lewis (@brendonlewis123) October 18, 2022
After a highly competitive battle with J.T. Shrout during fall camp, Lewis got the nod for the opener against TCU on Sept. 2, completing 13 of 18 passes for 78 yards before being removed late in the third quarter for Shrout.
Shrout got the start the following two weeks against Air Force and Minnesota, but Lewis and Shrout rotated series in Minneapolis without success as Lewis was just 2-for-6 for 14 yards. Lewis hasn't appeared in a game since as freshman Owen McCown has started the past three games.
The Buffs still have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in McCown, Shrout, Drew Carter and Maddox Kopp.
Lewis was the incumbent starter coming into the year after starting all 12 games last season. He and Shrout were set to have a QB battle last August, but Shrout suffered a season-ending injury, leaving Lewis as the obvious answer.
The Texas native started all 12 games, despite taking plenty of hits behind a struggling offensive line. He finished the season with 1,540 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 188 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.
Lewis got his first collegiate action in the Alamo Bowl at the end of the 2020 season. He came in for Sam Noyer in a planned substitution, going 6-for-10 passing for 95 yards and rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Texas.
The decision to leave the program should not come as much of a surprise. Lewis had fallen to third in the depth chart in recent weeks and both players ahead of him have plenty of eligibility beyond this season. Because he's only appeared in two games, Lewis can use this as a redshirt season and still have three years of eligibility remaining.