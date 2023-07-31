CU Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, annually given to the top player in college football.

Sanders is the first Buffaloes player named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list since 2019 when quarterback Steven Montez and wide receiver Laviska Shenault were recognized. Shenault went on to be one of 20 semifinalists for the award.

Sanders is entering his first season at CU after transferring from Jackson State.

Last year as a sophomore, he helped Jackson State win the SWAC for the second straight season and was named the conference's player of the year. He passed for over 3,700 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS.

Sanders and the Buffs begin fall camp this week with the season opener Sept. 2 at TCU.

CSU Rams' Tory Horton also named to Maxwell Award watch list

Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton is also one of the members of the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Horton was the top wide receiver in the Mountain West last season, earning first team all-conference honors in his first season with the Rams. He finished 12th in the country in receiving yards and is a consensus preseason all-Mountain West player heading into 2023.