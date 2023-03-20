BOULDER — Spring football in Colorado, and Deion Sanders still made headlines.

Coach Prime's latest move: no numbers on the practice jerseys.

The only numbers to be found inside the Buffs’ indoor practice facility Sunday were on the scoreboards and Coach Prime's chains.

Day one ✅ pic.twitter.com/kGbQOuiLWN — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 20, 2023

Not even the coach’s son, Shedeur Sanders, has a number yet.

It would be a surprise to see someone not named Shedeur wearing No. 2 for the "Black & Gold" spring game April 22, let alone Week 1 at TCU Sept. 2.

The start of spring football is also an exciting time for Shedeur, whom we’ve seen throw to the likes of Jimmy Horn Jr. and Montana Lemonious-Craig in online clips since his arrival. But now it’s time to face an actual defense.

“Throwing 1-on-1 is just throwing by yourself,” Shedeur said Sunday. “That’s what I’m big on with all the receivers is having them see through the same lens I see through, so we’re not just out there running routes. There’s a purpose for every time we go out on the field.”

The purpose for these next few weeks is clear.

Shedeur is learning his third offense in three years. Sean Lewis is the new offensive coordinator in Boulder.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Working with Coach Lewis is amazing,” Shedeur said. “He’s something I’ve never had before. Each and every day, each and every period, he pushes me to grow in different areas. I’m extremely grateful that he’s here and he’s the OC.”

The confidence in Shedeur’s ability is evident.

“I know what he’s going to do throwing the darn football,” Deion said. “He’s very accurate, but (it’s about) just understanding all the nuances of the offense and then incorporating what he does well.”

Even the defensive coaches have taken notice of Shedeur.

“I’ve been around some really good quarterbacks in the last 10 years and he flashes,” defensive coordinator Charles Kelly said.

It’s clear from Day 1 the offseason work with Horn, as well as the time spent throwing to Travis Hunter at Jackson State, has paid off.

“If you watch us practice, you could tell (Shedeur) and Jimmy and Travis, they have something special,” Deion said. “Jimmy has done so much work in the indoor (facility) since we've arrived and they know one another real well. We’ve gotta get that consistency and that communication with all the different receivers and that trust.”

For now, Shedeur is happy to throw the ball to Hunter and not at Hunter, a two-way player working mostly with the offense. It might be different when cornerback recruit Cormani McClain arrives in the summer and CU shows a pair of 5-star cornerbacks in the secondary — Hunter and McClain. Nikko Reed, a returning starter, also figures to be a key piece to the CU defense.

“Travis is on my right side right now, so I’m feeling great,” Shedeur said with a laugh. “Nikko (Reed) and a lot of the DBs, one thing they’re going to do is compete. You could talk to ‘em, you could throw as many deep balls as you want. Their confidence is unbelievable. No matter what, they’re still ready to get up there, jam (at the line of scrimmage) and be ready to play. It’s a real competitive energy that I’ve never been a part of before.”