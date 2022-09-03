BOULDER • Karl Dorrell was adamant since the spring that Brendon Lewis was a different quarterback.

And when he was announced as the starting quarterback shortly before the Buffaloes' game Friday, that seemed like it had to be true, given it was enough to win the job over J.T. Shrout.

But not even three quarters into Colorado’s season opener against TCU, Buffs fans saw much of the same Lewis from 2021.

Sure, he led three drives inside the TCU 25-yard line in the first half and was able to use his legs in a way that just wasn’t there last season, but those three long, methodical drives resulted in just 6 points. Then in the third quarter, that ability to move the ball down the field went away and the restlessness inside Folsom Field grew.

The end result on the stat sheet looked similar to one from last season. Lewis was 13-of-18 passing for just 78 yards, but his coach still insists he’s a different quarterback.

“I’m confident that he’s a better player,” Dorrell said after the game. “We didn’t have an idea of what we would look like today, but everything he showed in the offseason up to this point, he did really good things.”

There won’t be the same patience that existed last year when Lewis was one of two healthy scholarship QBs on the roster. Now there’s five and everyone is eager to see what Shrout, the former Tennessee transfer, can do now that he’s healthy.

Dorrell didn’t have a direct answer about what the quarterback rotation (or lack of) will look like going forward. But it was clear that it likely won’t be the same as it was on Friday night.

“We’ll continue to work through it and I think we’re going to have to get some film evaluation on both [players] to see what we do from this point forward,” Dorrell said.

Although much of Shrout’s action on Friday came when the game was out of reach, there was still a different flow to the offense compared to when Lewis was in. Even though Lewis was able to lead those few drives that ate up plenty of time on the clock, Dorrell never felt there was a good rhythm to the offense.

“We did some positive things, but it wasn’t like it was a seamless operation,” Dorrell said of the first-half offense run by Lewis. “[Shrout] seemed like he had a better rhythm going. But I still think he was moving out of the pocket prematurely at times. But it was his first day back playing and [he] had a chance to get the rust off from [not] having played in a year.”

Shrout threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Jordyn Tyson for the Buffs’ only touchdown of the season. He finished 13-of-23 for 157 yards and was certainly willing to force the ball down the field more than Lewis, even if there was one or two passes that probably should have been intercepted.

There will be plenty of time dissecting the film from this game over the next few days. CU now has to quickly turn things around and prepare for an opponent with a much different play style in Air Force.

There was certainly plenty of optimism in the locker room at halftime, but everything in the second half wiped all that away and now the goal is to recapture that feeling with another difficult test coming in just one week’s time.

“It’s hard to find a lot of positives today,” Dorrell said. “I knew that TCU has enough firepower that at some point in time if you don’t score touchdowns, it’s going to get ugly quickly. It’s one game down and 11 to go. We know in that locker room that we can get a lot better.”