BOULDER • Karl Dorrell has had one scholarship at his disposal for a few months now and earlier this week, he decided to reward one of his senior walk-ons with a moment to remember.
Senior safety Anthony Lyle, who is a graduate of Legacy High School in Broomfield, was surprised by Dorrell with the news he was being put on scholarship during a team meeting this week.
“It was a surreal feeling,” Lyle said after Saturday’s scrimmage at Folsom Field. “It’s something I’ve been working for for the last four years and all that work prevailed itself and showed off.”
Lyle has been a key special teams player for the last two seasons and the dedication to that role was what stuck out to Dorrell and the rest of the coaching staff.
“Anthony has been a four core special teams player for us for the last two years,” Dorrell said. “He’s played every special teams snap. He has the most production of any special teams player we’ve had over the last two years. We felt like he embodied what a walk-on should do, which is master the special teams, be in a role on defense and he’s done it on our Unity Council, too.”
He’s also a player who’s earned the respect of his teammates in the locker room, which made the announcement that much more special for Lyle.
“That’s one of my closest friends on the team,” senior linebacker Quinn Perry said. “I was in there crying because he’s like family to me. He’s deserved it for a while.”
“That was the best part,” Lyle added about sharing the moment with his teammates. “Everybody showed love, jumping around going crazy, it was a great time. That was probably one of the most memorable moments of my life.”
Lyle’s career began at Eastern Michigan in 2017, where he spent one year as a walk-on, but didn’t see any game action and decided to return home to attend CU in 2018. He walked on to the football team in 2019 and served as a member of the scout team before becoming a special teams regular in 2020.
It’s been years of hard work for Lyle, but he never doubted his decision to not look for a chance to earn a scholarship elsewhere and stay with the Buffs.
“With being home, you have the support of your own people here so I think that definitely played a big role in my decision of staying here,” Lyle said. ““Walk-on, scholarship, no scholarship, I have a lot of love for the game and just being here at Colorado.”
That support from his family also paid off with a special moment when he was able to tell his parents the good news.
“It was a late night, I think my mom was already asleep,” Lyle said. “But my dad, I woke him up and he jumped right out of bed. He had to work early the next morning, but he was excited. That was a great reaction, too.”
Lyle has embodied what the CU coaches want out of special teams players these last two seasons. And given his attitude toward his role, it’s no surprise he’s been the Buffs’ most productive special teams player.
“That’s the bread and butter right there,” Lyle said. “I think you can make a huge difference. I think special teams is a vital part of the game, so I take my role very, very seriously and I’m a very competitive person. Anywhere you put me, I want to win in that position. I’m going to give it 110%.”
Don’t expect Lyle’s attitude to change now that he’s a scholarship player. That walk-on mindset is something that never goes away.
“Still working like I’m a walk-on,” Lyle said.