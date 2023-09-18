A week hasn't gone by without a Colorado player earning a weekly award in the Pac-12.

Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders was named the defensive player of the week for his performance in No. 19 CU's 43-35 double-overtime win over rival Colorado State. Sanders had a pick-six in the first quarter and later forced a fumble the Buffs recovered. Sanders also had four tackles.

Sanders joins his brother, quarterback Shedeur, running back Dylan Edwards, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and offensive tackle Gerad Chrisitian-Lichtenhan as CU players who have received Pac-12 honors this season.

Shedeur was named offensive player of the week after a win over TCU, while Edwards earned freshman of the week and Hunter was the defensive player of the week against the Horned Frogs. Christian-Lichtenhan was the offensive lineman of the week for his performance against Nebraska.

The Buffs (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) play at No. 10 Oregon (3-0, 0-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).