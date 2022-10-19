BOULDER — CU Buffs tight ends coach Clay Patterson had just been promoted to interim offensive coordinator that morning.
His mind was racing at the new appointment, so it was understandable for a position meeting to take a backseat in his thought process.
Walking into the meeting, he told the tight ends: “Guys, there’s a lot going on right now. Here’s the notes.”
Senior Brady Russell was quick to respond.
"Hey coach it’s good, I’m the interim tight ends coach,” Patterson remembers Russell saying.
“You’re in charge of these guys,” Patterson said back to him.
That’s what it was like for the next few days.
Russell is in his final season of college ball and the rest of the tight ends are freshmen trying to learn from the guy with long hair that’s seen a thing or two throughout his career.
“It’s [Patterson’s] first [time] being a coordinator at a Power 5 school, so that’s probably a pretty stressful job,” Russell told The Denver Gazette. “I was able to step in and kinda fill that role for him while he was getting used to it. It’s not like I haven’t always tried to help coach and give tips where I see fit. It was kinda fun. I enjoyed it.”
Russell has been almost like a second coach in the tight ends room for a while now. He joked in the spring that he was the assistant tight ends coach and he took on an even bigger role the last few weeks while he missed time with an injury, which Patterson used as a development tool, even leaving Russell at home for the trip to Arizona a few weeks ago.
“Having him as an asset to help these guys is very big,” Patterson said. “We didn’t take him on the road [against Arizona] and we did that for a reason. I wanted to empower these young guys — there’s five freshmen [tight ends] on the bus — to go out and to take control of their group because he’s not going to be here forever.”
There are three freshmen and all have different skill sets. Caleb Fauria has seen plenty of time on the field with Russell as a blocker, while Austin Smith showed his ability as a receiving weapon with an impressive touchdown against Minnesota. Erik Olsen, the local kid from Littleton, can do a little bit of everything.
The one thing they have in common — they’ve all seen plenty of playing time this season and they’re going to be counted on as important pieces of the offense in the future.
“I think they’re all going to be pretty integral in the future in the offense," Russell said.
To complement those game reps, the young tight ends have finally gotten to experience winning football as the Buffs picked up their first win of the season last week against Cal. When it was over, Russell thought less about himself and more about the young guys in his room.
“Probably just satisfying, really,” Russell described the win. “Not for myself, but to see those [younger] guys, the joy that they had winning because I know that they’re capable of it. We’ve been capable of doing that all year long, it’s just we weren’t getting the best out of them and to finally see some of them making plays and doing things that I knew they could do this whole time, that was pretty satisfying.”
Spoken like a true coach.
Is that in Russell’s future after his playing days?
“I always said I never wanted to coach,” Russell said. “Once I’m out of football it will probably be a lot harder to pass up the opportunity to coach, but right now, looking at the schedules that those coaches have, I don’t know if I want that.”
Well, the Buffs still have their “interim tight ends coach” for another month and a half.