For the first time in a long time, there will be a star freshman in Boulder.
Tad Boyle's staff acquired the highest-rated recruit during his tenure at Colorado when 5-star wing Cody Williams signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning during the early signing period for basketball and other sports.
Williams is a 6-foot-8 forward from Gilbert, Arizona, and listed as a five-star prospect by ESPN and ranked No. 14 on its top 100 list. Other recruiting services have Williams listed as a four-star prospect, while 247sports ranks him as the No. 21 overall player in the 2023 class.
Williams had plenty of offers from around the country, but chose CU mainly over Arizona, USC and LSU — the other schools to host him on an official visit. His brother, Jalen, was a first-round pick in the NBA draft earlier this year, selected No. 12 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder after spending two years at Santa Clara.
The Buffs also signed three-star Courtney Anderson, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Dublin, California, who chose CU over offers from fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona State and Cal.
Colorado State and Niko Medved also signed a pair of players on Wednesday.
The main addition was 6-foot-1 guard Kyan Evans, a three-star prospect out of Kansas City. The other player to sign on for the Rams was forward Rashaan Mbemba out of Austria.
Another player with Colorado ties signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. Carey Booth, the son of Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, and the No. 77 overall player in the class, per 247sports, signed with Penn State, where his father also played.
Top Colorado prep players Baye Fall and Assan Diop have yet to announce their decisions, with announcements likely to come next week. Both had been considering the Buffs, but projections have Fall potentially headed to Arkansas and Diop still undecided.