It’s a new dawn for CU Buffs football.

More proof that Deion Sanders has flipped the program arrived Monday, when the school announced the Buffs’ spring game will be televised on ESPN. CU’s will be the only spring game that will air on the main ESPN network.

Georgia, the reigning champ, will be on ESPN2.

Over 35,000 tickets have been sold for the April 22 game at Folsom Field.

—Paul Klee, The Denver Gazette