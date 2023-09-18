CU Buffs two-way phenom Travis Hunter will be sidelined for three weeks due to a lacerated liver, according to media reports.

Hunter was injured Saturday in the Rocky Mountain Showdown when CSU Rams safety Henry Blackburn leveled the wide receiver on a sideline tackle. CSU was hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

CSU coach Jay Norvell addressed the situation during his weekly press conference Monday, saying, "I hope Travis gets healthy and gets back out there. We certainly don’t want to see anybody get hurt."

FS1's Skip Bayless reported the nature of the injury, while 247Sports' Carl Reed reported the expected length of Hunter's absence.

"We’re going to do what we gotta do to take care of him," Buffs coach Deion Sanders said after the game. "His health is more important than this game.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Following the hit, Hunter briefly returned to the game before being removed for the remainder. Hunter was hospitalized after the game.

No. 19 CU's upcoming schedule includes games at No. 10 Oregon (Saturday), vs. No. 5 USC (Sept. 30), at Arizona State (Oct. 7) and vs. Stanford (Oct. 13). The Buffs then have a bye week before returning to action at UCLA on Oct. 28.

Norvell said he reviewed the hit and didn't see anything malicious with what Blackburn did.

“I reviewed the play, (and) it’s a play that happens sometimes," Norvell said. "It was a bang-bang type of a play. That’s certainly not something that we teach or coach. It happens in football sometimes.”

Coach Prime usually has a media availability session on Tuesdays of game weeks. The team's schedule this week has not been released.