What a difference a win makes.

Before the CU Buffaloes — 20-point underdogs — did the unthinkable with a 45-42 season opening win against the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday, fans could pick up a ticket for $145.

Good luck getting a ticket for less than $400 now.

Saturday’s home game at Folsom Field against their old rival the Nebraska Cornhuskers is sold out, according to the Colorado University at Boulder. The university website on Monday referred fans to Seat Geek for resale tickets.

On Monday morning, resale tickets on Seat Geek were going for between $356 for endzone seats in the nosebleed section to more than $2,300 on the 50-yard line.

On Ticketmaster, prices rivaled those for the Super Bowl with tickets going for as much as $11,000.

Saturday’s win stunned the naysayers.

With just one win last season, the Buffs — nicknamed “Buffa-Lows” — were derided as the worst program in college football. Now, under the leadership of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the team is basking in the much-earned hype.

Ten months ago, CU announced that they had hired the Football Hall of Famer away from Jackson State, where he had led the Tigers to a 23-3 record over two seasons.

CU Athletic Director Rick George said at the time that he believed Sanders’ pedigree and connection with student athletes would energize their fanbase and lead “our program back to national prominence.”

The last time CU put a “W” in the win column against a ranked team was Arizona State in 2019.

TCU was also the runner-up to Georgia in the CFP National Championship last year.