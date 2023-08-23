While opinions may vary on what Colorado's record will be in the first year under coach Deion Sanders, there appears to be a consensus on one thing: the Buffaloes have a star in Travis Hunter.

The two-way player earned preseason first team All-American honors by the Associated Press this week as an all-purpose player. He was also named second team preseason All-American by the Sporting News as an athlete.

Hunter was also named to the preseason watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually most versatile player in college football.

The Georgia native has also earned preseason first team All-Pac-12 honors at cornerback and honorable mention at wide receiver.

Hunter was the top rated player in the transfer portal this offseason when he came with Coach Prime from Jackson State to CU. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the country is set to start at both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffs this season.

The season opener is set for Sept. 2 against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.