BOULDER — Colorado's two-way sensation, Travis Hunter, left the Buffaloes' game against Colorado State early in the second half and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No further update was provided by CU.

Here’s a look at the late hit on #CSURams safety Henry Blackburn. As @JustinTMichael said pregame, Blackburn was never not going to leave this game without a personal foul. Still a dangerous play on #CUBuffs’ Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/Nev3hA9fm1 — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 17, 2023

Hunter was the victim of a late hit by Rams' safety Henry Blackburn late in the first quarter. Hunter took his helmet off immediately after the play, appearing to be in pain. He did return to the game shortly after, playing both cornerback and wide receiver.

He had two catches for 21 yards and two tackles before leaving the game.

The sophomore was the star of the Buffs' season-opening win at TCU with 11 catches for over 100 receiving yards to go along with a game-changing interception on defense.

Hunter was the top transfer player in the nation this offseason after one season at Jackson State and was the No. 1 overall high school player in the 2022 class.