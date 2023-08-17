BOULDER • Tim Brewster refuses to call him Mikey.

To Brewster, the Colorado tight ends coach, the newest member of his position group is Michael Harrison.

“I’m not going to call a guy that I want to be an a---kicking machine 'Mikey,'” Brewster said Thursday. “He’s Michael.”

Harrison, who's often gone by Mikey throughout his life, also is Brewster’s big project of fall camp. Injuries have made an already thin tight-end room even thinner and now Harrison, a walk-on from San Francisco that converted from wide receiver this summer, has quickly been thrust onto the first-team offense for the Buffaloes.

“The greatest thing about Mike is that he has totally embraced being a tight end,” Brewster said. “He’s working extremely hard. He’s doing some really good things, but the process is ongoing, as far as gaining trust.”

At first, Harrison was hesitant. The idea was broached to him by Brewster and wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone after spring practices and the reasoning for the change was simple: He didn’t have a better chance to see the field.

“As a player, that’s all you want,” Harrison said. “I’ve done everything I can just to have the best mindset about doing the position change.”

As someone who’s only played wide receiver his entire life, it wasn’t an easy adjustment for Harrison. He’s always enjoyed running routes and making plays down the field. But that also just so happens to be exactly what Brewster looks for in his tight ends.

“My profile for a tight end is a receiver-trained guy,” Brewster said. “What I love to do is impose my mindset, impose my will on him to make him physical in the run game. You don’t have to be a road grader, but you have to fundamentally compete on every snap. Mike has embraced that. He’s gotten bigger, his weight is up and he’s not a liability in the run game.”

Harrison certainly does look like a different player in fall camp. He immediately began a different weightlifting program with the CU strength staff after the decision to move to tight end was made, and he’s already added 15 pounds this summer with the hopes of adding 5 more.

“I guess you could say the intensity was a little bit higher, but the strength staff does a great job of already keeping (that) intensity on us every day in the summer,” Harrison said. “They knew what they were doing with me and getting me up to the weight that I need to play at.”

The other big adjustment for Harrison is the style of coaching he’s receiving on a daily basis. As a wide receiver, he was working with the youngest assistant coach on staff in Bartolone and now he’s working with one of the oldest in Brewster — and his new coach has always been unapologetic about his style.

“Sometimes it can be hard, but that’s what you need ultimately to be able to get to the level that we need myself, Eli (Yelverton) and Caleb (Fauria) and all those guys to play at,” Harrison said. “The intense coaching is what we need right now.”

It’s certainly worked for Harrison, who’s getting plenty of first-team reps every day and continues to build chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Every player wants to be with the (first team), so I’ve just embraced it, and I’m doing everything in my power to keep that spot.”

But just being the top tight end for the Buffs doesn’t guarantee time on the field. In Sean Lewis’ up-tempo offense, he’ll often spread the formation out as wide as possible and put four wide receivers on the field with no tight end out there.

“We’ve got a stable of wideouts — thoroughbred guys,” Brewster said. “We, as tight ends, we’ve gotta earn our way to get out there.

“I’ve challenged them to be a whole lot better than everybody thinks that they’re going to be. We will be an asset to this football team, make no mistake about it.”

Passarello hurt, Fauria making progress

Part of the reason Harrison has worked his way onto the first team this month is due to a knee injury suffered by one of the few scholarship tight ends on the roster, sophomore Louis Passarello.

The Palo Alto, Calif., native was one of the few offensive players to earn a number in the spring, impressing Brewster to the point where he supplanted prized Arkansas State transfer Seydou Traore on the first-team offense. Traore eventually left the team following the spring game and found a new home at Mississippi State. But now, there’s a chance Passarello misses the entire 2023 season, according to Brewster.

“He’s going to be out for a while,” Brewster said. “That’s disappointing for him and it’s disappointing for us, because Louis had done a really good job in the spring and he had done a really good job in fall camp.”

On the other end of the injury front, sophomore Caleb Fauria is close to full health after battling injuries in the first few years of his college career. Alongside Passarello, Fauria is the other scholarship tight end on the roster and has been in Boulder since the 2020 season.

Fauria is the son of former Buffs standout Christian Fauria, who also played tight end at CU in the early '90s before going on to have a 13-year NFL career that included a pair of Super Bowl wins.

Caleb is coming off a Lisfranc injury suffered last season and returned to the practice field this week in a non-contact jersey, participating mainly in individual drills.

“I think he’s very close,” Brewster said. “We don’t want any setbacks with him. We want to keep pushing forward with him towards hopefully being ready for Sept. 2 down in Fort Worth.”

Whenever Fauria does return, it will be a big boost to Brewster’s room.

“Really, really encouraged by what I’m seeing from Caleb,” Brewster said. “He can do some things. I’m ready to really get my hands on him on the practice field and really get him going.”