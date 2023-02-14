The CU Buffs women’s basketball program is on the rise — again.

After sweeping Washington and Washington State last weekend, CU jumped to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday. The Buffs rose four spots in the poll.

Further, CU's Jaylyn Sherrod was named Pac-12 player of the week Monday. The senior guard averaged 17.5 points, four assists and two steals in the weekend sweep.

CU (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) also secured its first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2011-12 and 2012-13. CU has 11 league wins for only the second time since joining the Pac-12. The sweep of the Washington schools came on Alumni Weekend at CU Events Center.

CU plays at Arizona State Friday and at Arizona Sunday. Both games are on Pac-12 Networks.