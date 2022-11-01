BOULDER • Jordyn Tyson’s record-setting performance this past weekend at Folsom Field is getting the recognition it deserves.
The wide receiver set a Colorado record for single-game all-purpose yards by a freshman with 232 in the loss to Arizona State, breaking Phillip Lindsay’s mark of 207 against Oregon in 2014.
Tyson also found the end zone twice in the game, first on a 58-yard pass from J.T. Shrout and later on an 88-yard punt return that put the Buffs within one score in the final minutes to cap off what interim coach Mike Sanford called “one of the more significant individual performances here in the last few years.”
The Texas native is the first Buffs player to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week since it was created before the 2019 season, and he’s the first freshman to win both it and Special Teams Player of the Week in the same week.
“We’ve seen his growth, we’ve seen his maturity,” Sanford said. “Seeing a lot of his labors come to fruition on game day I think is something that needs to be celebrated.”
Tyson was one of the stars of fall camp as coaches and players consistently brought him up as a player to watch for even in just his first season of college football.
Now, especially over the past two weeks, everyone is starting to see why. He has more than 200 receiving yards over the past two weeks and is really becoming the go-to option in the passing game, leading the team in targets this past week. But now it’s getting to the point where the coaching staff simply wants to get the ball in his hands as much as possible and in as many ways as possible, which is why he’s become the team’s top punt returner.
Tyson now has 333 receiving yards for the season, and if he keeps playing at this pace, he could have a shot to break the school record for receiving yards by a freshman, currently 514, set by Paul Richardson in 2010.
“I think Jordyn Tyson is a superstar,” Sanford said after Saturday’s game.