BOULDER • Anyone hoping to see some interesting wrinkle in the Colorado offense in Saturday’s spring game will be sorely disappointed.

While the Buffaloes will be moving fast because that’s all offensive coordinator Sean Lewis knows how to do, he said Friday that he’ll be calling from a “vanilla” set of plays like most coaches across the country do in their spring games, but he hasn’t forgotten about the 45,000 fans that will be inside Folsom Field, as well as the audience watching on ESPN.

“It’ll have all that spring-game flair and spring-game flavor, that’s for sure,” Lewis said.

Plus, even for a coach who doesn’t turn 40 for a couple of years, he’s been running this up-tempo offense for long enough that he’s not expecting to surprise too many people, even with some added wrinkles that will almost certainly come in fall camp.

“So much information is out there and I’ve been calling this (offense) for so long,” Lewis said. “I think the people that we’re going to see, they know what they’re going to see from us.”

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything for Lewis to get out of Saturday’s glorified scrimmage. Not too many programs across the country have a sold-out stadium and celebrities on the sideline for the spring game, and those who are able to perform well will reveal who Lewis can count on in the fall.

“To me, it’s a privilege and an opportunity for our guys to showcase the hard work that they’ve done,” Lewis said. “If guys approach (Saturday) any differently than how they’ve been going about it, then they haven’t been approaching practice the right way. If the game comes and the opportunity comes and all of a sudden I’m someone different because it’s game day, then you’re not going to be trained and ready for the moment and ready for the opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the guys come out and when the lights come on to basically be the same individuals that we’ve been doing the work with for the last 14 practices. As a play caller, I’m looking for the guys who are consistently good, not occasionally great.”

The same goes for defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who also won’t be showing much in terms of scheme but wants to see the same effort in trying to keep up with Lewis’ offense that he saw in the first 14 practices this spring.

“It’s about how we play, not exactly what we do,” Kelly said. “We want to make sure we’re playing fast, we’re playing physical. We’ve made a lot of improvements in tackling from practice to practice, from scrimmage to scrimmage. I want to see how we make adjustments in a game-type situation. We want to find out who can guard guys, man-to-man.”

Kelly has seen his fair share of spring games in front of passionate fan bases after spending the last decade or so at Florida State and then Alabama. But even he’s excited about what’s to come from the CU fans on Saturday.

“I’ve always enjoyed spring games, no matter where I’ve been,” Kelly said. “It just shows you the excitement and (that) people are hungry. They want to be good. We want to do everything we can as a staff to give them the product that they deserve. I’ve been looking forward to it.”