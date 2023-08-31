On Nov. 18, 1948, Woodrow Paige Sr. took his 2-year-old son to see the Tennessee Vols lose to the Ole Miss Rebels in Memphis, Tenn. In the 75 years since, Woodrow Paige Jr. hasn’t been as bewildered, befuddled and bemused about a college football game as now.

The Colorado Buffaloes open their season and begin a new era against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas.

Setup or upset? Who knows? I certainly don’t.

In the January 9th national championship game, TCU was defeated by Georgia 65-7. CU was 1-11 in 2022, allowed more than 40 points in 10 games and was ripped by Utah 63-21 in the final game. So, the opponents Saturday morning were torched for 128 points the last time they were on football field.

Frogs-Buffs is being billed as one of the most fascinating first games ever. How about confounding and hot (99 degrees)?

Go figure.

TCU is returning only 10 starters. CU is returning just nine scholarship players.

Of the 22 Buffaloes’ possible starters, 17 spent the past season at Jackson State, Florida State, Northwestern State, Missouri State, Kent State, Fresno State and in other states – Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Texas and Alabama.

Colorado has the most convoluted college collection in history – with 86 new players from high schools, junior colleges and other universities’ teams. Just try to solve the Rubik’s Cube roster. More than 40 members of the football staff have come from other schools, the NFL and parts unknown.

Y’all ready for this game?

And if that isn’t enough, the Buffs’ Boulder kickoff a week later is vs., of all teams, Nebraskans.

Under the usual circumstances, the Huskers’ hiring of Matt Rhule on Nov. 28 would have been one of the biggest breaking bulletins in the football world. He had been a head coach at Temple and Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers before agreeing to take on the Lincoln Memorial college team. But, then, Colorado outflanked Nebraska by luring Deion “Coach Prime’’ Sanders to the People’s Republic of Boulder to turn the football program upside down and all around.

Meanwhile, Sonny Dykes is in his second season with TCU after coaching at Louisiana Tech, California and SMU for 13 seasons. Oddly enough, Sanders had interviewed for the Horned Frogs’ job before Dykes got the position. Dykes and Sanders reached national championship games last season – Dykes in the College Football Playoff and Sanders in the HBCU title game. Both coaches lost.

Now they meet.

The stage and the situation are set for the nationally televised marquee confrontation, but “Coach Prime’’ does not have an Alfred E. Neuman “What, me worry?’’ attitude. “I played in the Super Bowl and the World Series,’’ the coach said in his last media conference before the Buffaloes fly to Texas. He’s more excited for the players. “They came here because they wanted the light. They wanted the smoke. They wanted the attention. They wanted the focus. They wanted the love.’

They got what they wanted.

“Coach Hype” Sanders has been as advertised, and a whole lot more, than CU athletic director Rick George even anticipated. After an 0-5 start last season Karl Dorrell was fired, and assistant Mike Sanford became the interim coach (and was 1-6). Dorrell doesn’t have a job. Sanford is helping coach at Mead (Colorado) High School. Imagine if the Buffs had reached out for former head coaches Bronco Mendenall or Barry Odom as the successor. They would have inherited a terrible team, and the process at Colorado might have taken years of reconstruction, if it ever happened. Instead, the Buffaloes are national newsflashes.

But they also are 20.5 underbuffaloes Saturday. CU could be beaten 40-28 or 50-14, but might pull off its most memorable victory in Texas since defeating Texas in the 2001, Big 12 conference championship.

A triumph would be significant especially for linebacker Marvin Ham II. The son of a former NFL player is the only Buffs player in his fifth year at Colorado. The defensive coaching staff tried to run off the 23-year-old Detroit-born high school and college honor student in the spring, but he accepted the challenge, remained anyway, and was third string on the depth chart when camp began.

Ham most likely will start Saturday. Go Marvin!