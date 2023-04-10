BOULDER — There are a lot of position groups with unfamiliar faces during spring practice at Colorado. Maybe none more than the defensive line group, which, even though it’s a long way away, could feature four veteran transfers starting in Week 1 at TCU.

There’s already a leader beginning to emerge, not just for the defensive line, but the defense as a whole — Dartmouth transfer Shane Cokes, who became the first defensive player to earn a number, choosing No. 99.

First defensive player to earn his number.@ShaneCokes will be wearing 9️⃣9️⃣#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/XWXiv8v2A7 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 8, 2023

“He works his butt off every day,” Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said Saturday.

That’s been echoed by many people within the CU program since the start of spring practice, including by outside linebackers coach Nick Williams just a few days before Coach Prime.

“He’ll do whatever you ask him to do and that’s what we need,” Williams said. "He’s a good kid, smart. He plays hard, he’s a team guy. He’s a leader and we’re glad he’s here.”

Cokes comes to Boulder after back-to-back seasons with All-Ivy League second team honors, where not only is he enjoying an increased amount of sunshine he didn’t have in New Hampshire, he’s already got his Dartmouth degree and can now fully focus on his play on the field.

“It’s been a lot better here, I’ll say that for sure,” Cokes said last month. “It was hard. No one takes it easy on you there just because you play football. It made me a better player and a better person for it so I appreciate that everyday, but it was a lot. I think over the years, you expect what’s expected of you so you just become better for it.”

The Dayton, Ohio native isn’t the only player making the jump from FCS to FBS this offseason, just like all of the Jackson State transfers, and while he has noticed a jump in competition this spring, he’s confident in his ability to remain a productive player at CU.

“Coming from FCS and being at that level, people don’t think you deserve to be here,” said Cokes, who had no Power 5 offers coming out of high school. “I don’t think people give the Ivy League the respect it deserves because (of) the academic rigor and everything that comes with that. There are a lot of great players in the Ivy League, but Power 5 is Power 5 so obviously there’s going to be better players. I came in here expecting that and put in the work for it. It’s been harder, but I’ve lived up to it.”

Cokes, who racked up 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 10 games last season, projects to split time all over the defensive line, which is why he’s been working with both Williams and defensive tackles coach Sal Sunseri.

They’re definitely different in their own ways — Williams the young, up-and-coming coach getting his first big chance and Sunseri the old-school veteran who’s been around for decades — but it hasn’t affected Cokes, who’s soaking up every piece of advice and already setting an example for the rest of the defensive line, just like he did for the Big Green in New Hampshire.

“Don’t change it for anybody, just continue to be that same, successful leader that I was,” Cokes said.