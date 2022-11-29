Jackson St Sanders Future Football

FILE - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern University in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Deion Sanders confirmed Monday, Nov. 28, the University of Colorado is among multiple head coaching jobs he’s been offered. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Go big or stay in the Pac-12 basement.

The CU Buffs are going big.

Jackson (Miss.) State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders on Monday confirmed a Fox Sports report that Colorado has made a formal offer to coach the Buffs.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones,” Sanders said on a teleconference, according to the Associated Press.

Under "Coach Prime," Jackson State (11-0) is 22-2 over the past two seasons and plays Southern University (7-4) in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday. CU needs a coach after firing Karl Dorrell in October following an 0-5 start.

