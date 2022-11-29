Go big or stay in the Pac-12 basement.
The CU Buffs are going big.
Jackson (Miss.) State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders on Monday confirmed a Fox Sports report that Colorado has made a formal offer to coach the Buffs.
“I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones,” Sanders said on a teleconference, according to the Associated Press.
Under "Coach Prime," Jackson State (11-0) is 22-2 over the past two seasons and plays Southern University (7-4) in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday. CU needs a coach after firing Karl Dorrell in October following an 0-5 start.