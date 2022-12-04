BOULDER — In the middle of his opening remarks as the new coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders mentioned his son, Shedeur, and asked him to stand up.
“This is your quarterback,” he said. “He’s going to have to earn it though, believe that.”
As expected, the star quarterback for the Jackson State Tigers is coming with his dad to play for the Buffs.
But it’s not going to stop with those related to the new coach. And it’s not going to be just talented players coming to Folsom Field, either.
“We’re going to have one of the best coaching staffs assembled, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids that we’re recruiting,” Sanders said. “Commitments are already coming and on the way as I speak.”
He wasn’t kidding.
A few hours before Sanders was introduced to a few hundred people, 5-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., only a high school sophomore, announced his commitment to the Buffs on Twitter.
Sanders spoke for about a half hour on Sunday afternoon and he didn’t get into too much detail on how he plans to use the same recruiting tools at Jackson State to bring winning football back to CU, but he did make one thing clear — he’s already gotten to work.
“We’re going to out-work ‘em, we’re going to out-recruit ‘em, we’re going to out-scout ‘em, we’re going to out-develop, we’re going to get our education, we’re going to graduate these young men,” Sanders said.
Just don’t expect to see Sanders’ face around campus just yet. He’s still got work to do at Jackson State, particularly winning the Celebration Bowl, the game between the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC, the two main conferences of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“We gotta win this championship, but simultaneously, like I played baseball and football, I can multitask and I can focus,” Sanders said.
Reports from the last few days said that Sanders and his son, Shedeur, have already begun recruiting kids in the transfer portal. The fact that one of the top players in the portal — USF wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who racked up 551 receiving yards this past season — has already announced CU as one of his final four transfer choices should tell you those reports are true.
CU is also doing its part to help Sanders bring in the players he wants.
"I'm happy to announce that, in coordination with our faculty athletics representatives, we have initiated a pilot program for transfer credit review that facilitates the expedited review of the academic credits from other institutions in order to assess their acceptability at CU Boulder as electives," Chancellor Phil DiStefano said. "This is not only helpful for student-athletes looking to continue their careers at the University of Colorado via the transfer portal, but also for Colorado residents who are attending another university out of state and want to return home to get their degree.”
Speaking of transfers, Sanders could start with Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class that Sanders was able to steal away from the likes of Georgia, Alabama and even his alma mater, Florida State. If Hunter does come to CU, he likely won’t be the only one. Just in last year’s cycle alone, Sanders got 15 players to transfer to Jackson State. Now imagine what he could do with the resources now at his disposal in Boulder.
“This is a wonderful situation,” Sanders said. “This city is un-darn-believable. Just seeing and understanding the expectation of that stadium selling out and you guys are going to do it, it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait. We’re going to win. It’s going to happen. I’m not going to put a timetable on it, but it’s going to happen.”