From the 2022 Colorado football team, only a dozen scholarship players remain.

That’s just how new coach Deion Sanders wants it and exactly what he said he’d do to the Buffaloes since the day he stepped on campus.

Coach Prime promised roster overhaul and he delivered.

The first wave came in the winter when over a dozen transfers joined the team.

The second wave is underway now after a big personnel overhaul following spring practices.

Here are some highlights from the last few weeks in Boulder:

Buffs add former 5-star recruit to defense

Having 5-star players of any kind is a rarity at CU, but now the Buffs will have two top high school recruits on the roster in the fall.

Former Washington edge rusher Sav’ell Smalls will join Travis Hunter as former 5-star recruits on the CU defense after his recent commitment.

Smalls appeared in 29 games for the Huskies over the last three seasons and totaled 32 tackles for his hometown school. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Former Buffaloes find new homes

On a team coming off a 1-11 season, there’s really no amount of roster turnover that is too drastic.

Anyone that watched the Buffaloes play last season could see that there was a talent gap at just about every position on the field. But that doesn’t mean that everyone on the 2022 Buffaloes couldn’t have contributed this year and while there are a handful of returning players that will have roles on this year’s team, there are a few that the new coaching staff should’ve kept around.

Offensive lineman Jake Wiley, a Centennial native, quickly found a landing spot after entering the portal as he committed to UCLA, meaning he’ll get a shot to face his former team this season.

Another starter on last year’s team, defensive lineman Na’im Rodman, also landed in the Pac-12 at Washington State. The majority of Colorado players that entered the portal following the spring game have yet to find a new home and it’s likely that many of them will wind up at the Group of Five level, but there are a few — like wide receivers Montana Lemonious-Craig and Jordyn Tyson — who could be headed for some big programs.

There are also a few players who only lasted a few months in Boulder. Three players who were a part of the original transfer class from the winter have re-entered the transfer portal since the end of the spring — cornerback Tayvion Beasley, offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil and the most surprising of all, tight end Seydou Traore.

Sunshine State success

It’s no secret that Sanders has an affinity for players from his home state of Florida, as well as his alma mater of Florida State. That’s showing up in the latest batch of transfers to commit to CU.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have already gotten three players from last year’s Seminoles defense on board in linebacker Brendan Gant, defensive end Derrick McLendon and cornerback Omarion Miller. Miller also got one of his high school teammates — former Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson — to join their former coach James Chaney, who is CU’s director of player personnel and coached the duo in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

The Buffaloes have now added 10 players since the spring game and that number is only going to get bigger with still plenty of scholarships available. Players can no longer enter the transfer portal, but Colorado will certainly be going hard after the ones that are in there, especially the former top high school recruits from the south.