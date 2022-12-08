BOULDER — Coach Prime wasn’t lying — he can certainly multitask.
Deion Sanders, the new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is currently preparing for his final game at Jackson State — the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Dec. 17. But he is also hard at work trying to improve the roster of his new team.
The 2023 recruiting class of high school players has shrunk from 20 to 11 (lost 10, added 1) since Deion Sanders took over. But that should all change from now until the Dec. 21 early signing day.
Let’s look at the transfer portal, which is open for 45 days, starting on Dec. 5. Another window will open from May 1 through May 15 after spring practices. Here are some of the top players Sanders and his staff are going after just days into this hectic period where more than 1,000 players will be changing schools.
Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State
One of the top transfer wide receivers in the country, it should be no surprise that Cephas has already gotten an offer to spend his final two years of eligibility in Boulder. Cephas starred for new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis at Kent State over the past two seasons, totaling 130 catches for just under 2,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021-22. He would immediately be a top pass catcher for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Cephas has gotten offers from major programs around the country, including Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and others.
Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, USF
Another player who could provide an immediate offensive impact is former South Florida standout Jimmy Horn Jr., who already is down to four schools, including CU. Horn still has two years of eligibility left and has shown he has the ability to take over games with his 8 catches for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns in a game against East Carolina this season. He’s also a dangerous return man and was named First Team All-AAC as the return specialist this season. The Buffs are in competition with Penn State, Texas A&M and Houston.
Marcellus Marshall, OL, Kent State
Offensive line wasn’t much of an issue for the Buffs last season, but adding one of the top Group of Five tackles from last season certainly would help. Marshall would be following his head coach and offensive line coach, Bill O’Boyle, from Kent State to CU and would be a good candidate to start at left tackle for multiple years.
Savion Washington, OL, Kent State
Could both of Kent State’s starting tackles make their way to Boulder? It wouldn’t be that much of a surprise. Washington is massive at 6-foot-9 and has two years of eligibility left and has gotten Power 5 offers from Kentucky, N.C. State and Oklahoma State.
P.J. Williams, OL, Texas A&M
After just a year in College Station, one of the top 100 players from the 2022 recruiting class is looking for a new home. Williams was reportedly suspended after he was arrested for marijuana possession during the season, but has already gotten two other Power 5 offers from Cal and North Carolina.
Avantae Williams, S, Miami
Outside of Trevor Woods, safety is a pretty big question mark for CU going forward. Isaiah Lewis is trying to get a seventh year of eligibility after missing almost the entire year with an injury. Junior college product Jeremy Mack and Tyrin Taylor struggled to provide consistency in the other safety spot, but Williams, who’s got three years of eligibility left, would be a big boost.
Tyrese Chambers, WR, FIU
Chambers, who had a breakout 2021 season with over 1,000 receiving yards for Florida International, came into the 2022 season as a consensus First Team All-Conference USA player, but barely put up half of his yardage from the previous year. Still, Chambers could be a valuable weapon for an offense that wants to throw the ball a ton.
Darian Varner, DE, Temple
After a 7.5-sack season, Darian Varner is looking to use his final two years of eligibility elsewhere. Temple transfers have had success at new places recently, especially at defensive end with Arnold Ebiketie spending one year at Penn State before getting drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the NFL Draft.