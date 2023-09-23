EUGENE, Ore. — The “overrated” chants from the sold-out crowd at Autzen Stadium were loud and they were nonstop. And they were warranted.

The headline-stealing story that has been Deion Sanders and 19th-ranked Colorado through the early part of the college football season was convincingly and thoroughly beaten into the ground by an Oregon team that was simply bigger, faster, stronger and all-around better.

“A good old fashioned butt kicking,” Coach Prime said. “No excuses, no nothing. Their coaches did a heck of a job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn’t.”

The final score read 42-6, but really, it wasn’t even that close. The 10th-ranked Ducks led 35-0 at halftime and Oregon coach Dan Lanning certainly wanted to pile on in the second half, especially after his pregame speech in the locker room made its way onto the ABC broadcast.

"The Cinderella story's over,” Lanning told his team. “They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. There's a difference. This game ain't gonna be played in Hollywood. It's played on the grass."

After scoring touchdowns on five of their six first half drive (the only one they didn't was an interception), the Ducks scored with ease on their first possession of the second half before turning the ball over on downs at the goal line on their second, after which Lanning pulled the Oregon starters on both sides of the ball.

The Buffs finally found the end zone late in the game to prevent a shutout, but even that didn’t come without its mishaps as Alejandro Mata’s extra point was blocked.

“How do you block an extra point?” Sanders said.

In the end, the stat sheet somehow looked worse than it did a year ago during CU’s embarrassing 1-11 campaign. The Buffs were outgained 522-199 and Lanning certainly would’ve preferred Oregon’s final point total to begin with a five or a six.

This won’t be the last time this season a team is intent on beating the brakes off his team while he has to stand on the sideline and watch. For all of the Coach Prime fans across the country that have jumped on the bandwagon in Boulder this month, there’s still a good amount of people waiting for it to crash and burn.

But Sanders knows that’s what comes with being Coach Prime and the show (literally, there’a documentary crew that follows him around) that has become his life.

“Teams are trying to beat me, they’re not trying to beat our team,” Sanders said. “They keep forgetting I’m not playing anymore. I had a great career. I got a gold jacket.

“It is what it is. I signed up for it.”

Some might call what happened in Eugene a wake-up call for the Buffs as nonconference play is over. Some might say it’s a game CU can learn from. Coach Prime is only going to call it one thing, though — a good old fashioned butt kicking.

“You don’t always have to get your butt kicked to learn,” Sanders said. “You could win and learn. It’s something to glean from. It’s not just the kids, the coaches are accountable too. Let’s start with me.”

Call it whatever you want, but Sanders won’t call it a talent gap — even if it may have looked like it as the Ducks bullied the Buffs at the line of scrimmage for 60 straight minutes.

“If we had a talent gap, we wouldn’t be 3-1 right now,” Sanders said. “You just got your butt kicked, it happens sometimes. They played a really concise game.”

That’s what he’ll say postgame, but the cameras are on him so often that every now and then you can catch a glimpse into what he’s really thinking. Like last week when ESPN’s “First Take” was in Boulder in the leadup to the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Sanders told Stephen A. Smith and company that the Buffs are “seven to eight dawgs” away from being true contenders.

That comment was validated and then some on Saturday afternoon.

“I wasn’t lying,” Coach Prime said. “I don’t say stuff just to say it for a click, contrary to (what) some may say.”

Wait, did someone tell Sanders about Lanning’s locker room speech before the game was over?

“I got messengers,” Sanders said.

He really does hear (or see) it all — and he doesn’t forget, either.

“Yeah, I keep receipts,” he said with a smile.

After a drubbing like that, coaches aren’t typically smiling less than 30 minutes after the clock hit zero. But that’s because Sanders knows this is just a blip in the road as he tries to rebuild this CU program.

Coach Prime isn’t one to miss the forest for the trees. Because those seven or eight (or maybe more) different makers that Sanders knows the Buffs are missing, he knows he’ll get them sooner or later.

“I like what I see,” Sanders said. “I know I have on shades, but I can see the future and it looks really good.”

They’re certainly not coming in time for next week’s matchup against USC, which isn’t going to be any easier for the Buffs defense. But as Coach Prime often says, they’re coming.

“You better get me right now,” Sanders said. “This is the worst we’re gonna be.”