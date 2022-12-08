BOULDER — Coach Prime wasn’t lying.
He can certainly multitask.
Deion Sanders, the new CU Buffs coach, is currently preparing for his final game at Jackson State — the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central Dec. 17. But his staff is also working to improve the roster of his new team.
CU's 2023 recruiting class of high school players has shrunk from 20 to 11 (lost 10, added 1) since Sanders took over. That will all change from now until the Dec. 21 early signing day.
The transfer portal opened Monday and stays open for 45 days. Another window opens May 1-15 after spring practices. Here are some of the top players Sanders and his staff are going after just days into this hectic period where more than 1,000 players will be changing schools.
Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State
One of the top transfer wide receivers, it should be no surprise Cephas has already received an offer to spend his final two years of eligibility in Boulder. Cephas starred for CU offensive coordinator Sean Lewis at Kent State over the past two seasons, totaling 130 catches for just under 2,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He immediately would be a top pass catcher for projected quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Cephas reportedly holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and others.
Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, USF
Another athlete who would provide an immediate impact is former South Florida standout Jimmy Horn Jr., who is down to four schools, including CU. Horn still has two years of eligibility left and has shown the ability to take over games with his 8 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns against East Carolina. He’s also a dangerous return man and was named First Team All-AAC as the return specialist. The Buffs are in competition with Penn State, Texas A&M and Houston.
Marcellus Marshall, OL, Kent State
Offensive line wasn’t a glaring issue for the Buffs, but adding one of the top Group of Five tackles from last season certainly would help. Marshall would be following his head coach and offensive line coach, Bill O’Boyle, from Kent State to CU and would be a prime candidate to start at left tackle for multiple years.
Savion Washington, OL, Kent State
Could both of Kent State’s starting tackles make their way to Boulder? It wouldn’t be a surprise. Washington is massive at 6-foot-9 and has two years of eligibility left. He reportedly has Power 5 offers from Kentucky, N.C. State and Oklahoma State.
P.J. Williams, OL, Texas A&M
After one year in College Station, one of the top 100 players from the 2022 recruiting class is looking for a new home. Williams was reportedly suspended after a marijuana arrest, but holds Power 5 offers from Cal and North Carolina.
Avantae Williams, S, Miami
Outside of Trevor Woods, safety is a big question mark for the Buffs. Isaiah Lewis is trying to get a seventh year of eligibility after missing almost the entire year with an injury. Junior college product Jeremy Mack and Tyrin Taylor struggled to provide consistency in the other safety spot, but Williams, who has three years of eligibility left, would be a boost.
Tyrese Chambers, WR, FIU
Chambers, who had a breakout 2021 season with over 1,000 receiving yards for Florida International, came into the 2022 season as a consensus First Team All-Conference USA player. Chambers would be a valuable weapon for an offense that wants to throw the ball a ton.
Darian Varner, DE, Temple
After a 7.5-sack season, Darian Varner is looking to use his final two years of eligibility elsewhere. Temple transfers have had success at new programs, especially at defensive end, with Arnold Ebiketie spending one year at Penn State before getting selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the NFL Draft.