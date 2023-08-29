BOULDER — There's not much about Deion Sanders that suggests he's planning a long-term rebuild of the Colorado football program.

Coach Prime has preached the need for urgency for the Buffs to win right away, but on occasion there have been exceptions. One of those exceptions is Alton McCaskill, the running back from Houston who missed the entire 2022 season with a serious knee injury after looking like one of the best young playmakers in the country as a true freshman.

McCaskill, regarded as CU’s top addition from the transfer portal, has been in a non-contact jersey throughout fall camp, and that’s continued this week as the Buffs prepare for the season opener at No. 17 TCU on Saturday.

It’s to be determined whether McCaskill is given the green light to play against the Horned Frogs, but it’s clear the Texas native is itching to play.

“He tried to fight me the other day to get that (non-contact) jersey off of him,” Sanders said Tuesday.

But the Buffs are going to play it safe with McCaskill — and for good reason. Running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell said the team brought in McCaskill to be "the guy.” They saw what he did at Houston two seasons ago and feel like he can be that type of player at CU, but they’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready.

He might not be far away, though.

“He just started hitting it like Alton can hit it,” Sanders said. “You could see a tremendous difference week-to-week. I told him personally, 'We’re in it for the long haul.' We’re not in it for the sprint, although we like to win, win, win and we will win, win, win in due time. We just want to make sure he’s OK and not just throw him out there in the fire because when he plays, we want him to be the guy that he was."

The guy Sanders is referencing has the numbers and the tape that speak for themselves. In 2021, McCaskill ran for nearly 1,000 yards in 12 starts, rushing for over 5 yards per carry and leading all true freshmen with 16 rushing touchdowns. He was named the American Athletic Conference’s rookie of the year and earned second-team all-conference honors.

Even though the recovery process has been long and McCaskill was frustrated with not being able to contribute last season, he believes he can get back to being that player with the Buffs.

“I kinda already have that confidence, knowing who I am as a player,” McCaskill told The Denver Gazette. “I definitely know what I’m capable of and I proved it to myself in my first year of college.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

If McCaskill isn’t available to start the season, Sanders isn’t concerned about his running backs.

“I get a great night's sleep concerning that room,” Sanders said.

Kentucky grad transfer Kavosiey Smoke has experience and sophomore Anthony Hankerson has impressed as one of the few holdovers from last year’s CU team. There’s also freshman Dylan Edwards, who has forced his way into a sizable role with how he’s played in fall camp.

Keep an eye on sophomore Sy’veon Wilkerson, who worked his way into a starting role at Jackson State last season and ran for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in just eight games. He’s been deemed eligible to play this season after beginning his college career at Delaware State.

“He moved around and his production never fell off,” Harrell said. “He’s a guy that chased culture, a winning environment. He wanted to come here and be a part of what we’re doing. He’s not afraid to go against the challenge.”

Notes

—Coach Prime said there is a good battle for the second outside cornerback position opposite Travis Hunter. Florida State transfer Omarion Cooper and true freshman Carter Stoutmire are in contention for the spot and it’s down to the wire to see who starts. Sanders joked it may be decided by who gets off the bus first Saturday morning.

“That’s how tight it is right now,” Sanders said.

—Sanders said the CU offense will be dangerous, with one caveat — as long as they keep "No. 2 (his son, QB Shedeur) upright." Coach Prime is pleased with how the offensive line looks right now but is confident in Shedeur’s ability to avoid negative plays even when things break down. “The kid makes really good decisions,” Sanders said. “He protects the ball, he dissects the defense and gets us in the play that we need to run. The kid makes plays. We’ve got an offense that I’m proud of.”

—Even though the temperature is projected to be over 100 degrees Saturday in Fort Worth, the Buffs aren’t worried about the heat. “The more you talk about it, the more it’ll affect you,” said safety Trevor Woods, a Texas native. “Most guys on the team are from the South so we’re used to those 100-degree summer workouts and you’re in full pads.”

—Warren Sapp was the latest Hall of Famer to visit Buffs practice after appearances from Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens. “The defensive linemen have been ecstatic over Mr. Sapp being here,” Coach Prime said.