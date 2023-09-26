BOULDER — Deion Sanders remains must-see TV.

Even as Colorado lost to Oregon by a final of 42-6 Saturday, 10.4 million people were tuned in for the game broadcast on ABC, according to ESPN. It was the most-watched game of the day, edging out Ohio State-Notre Dame, which drew 9.98 million viewers, per Nielsen.

The peak audience for the game was 12.6 million viewers. It was the most-watched Pac-12 intra-conference game since 2006 and was ABC's second-highest rated regular season game in the last five years.

The Buffaloes' previous game against Colorado State drew 9.3 million viewers, a record for the late game window on ESPN.

A combined 35.2 million people have watched CU's four games. The closest team nationally is Oregon with a combined 12.58 million viewers.

The unranked Buffs will play in a nationally televised game for the fifth straight week as they host No. 8 USC at 10 a.m. Saturday (Fox).