Colorado Oregon Football

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

BOULDER — Deion Sanders remains must-see TV.

Even as Colorado lost to Oregon by a final of 42-6 Saturday, 10.4 million people were tuned in for the game broadcast on ABC, according to ESPN. It was the most-watched game of the day, edging out Ohio State-Notre Dame, which drew 9.98 million viewers, per Nielsen.

The peak audience for the game was 12.6 million viewers. It was the most-watched Pac-12 intra-conference game since 2006 and was ABC's second-highest rated regular season game in the last five years.

The Buffaloes' previous game against Colorado State drew 9.3 million viewers, a record for the late game window on ESPN.

A combined 35.2 million people have watched CU's four games. The closest team nationally is Oregon with a combined 12.58 million viewers.

The unranked Buffs will play in a nationally televised game for the fifth straight week as they host No. 8 USC at 10 a.m. Saturday (Fox).