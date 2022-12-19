The Deion Sanders impact is in full effect.
Coach Prime returned to Boulder — this time for good — after Jackson State’s overtime loss in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.
The second big recruiting weekend of his tenure was underway. More than a dozen players, both high school prospects and transfers, plus some big names, including former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, were on campus this weekend and the commitments are starting to flow in.
Here’s a look at the players who announced their commitments to CU in the last few days:
LaVonta Bentley, LB, Clemson
The most high-profile player to join the Buffs was Bentley, a four-star high school prospect, who spent the last four seasons at Clemson.
Bentley should have two seasons of eligibility left and arrives with 73 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 417 defensive snaps across 40 career games (two starts) for the Tigers. Bentley could fill a big void left behind by Josh Chandler-Semedo. The latter led the team in tackles (10 for loss) and also chipped in with three sacks as one of the few bright spots for the Buffs defense.
Taijh Alson, EDGE, West Virginia
Speaking of West Virginia transfers, there will be another Mountaineer headed to Boulder in Alston.
Last ride let’s work!!🦍🥷🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ed7OyenqSJ— Taijh12 (@taijh01) December 19, 2022
Alston will play his seventh year of college football in 2023 after spending the last four years at West Virginia. He started his career at East Carolina and then spent a year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before landing at West Virginia.
Alston has worked his way back from a season-ending knee injury a few years ago to become a key contributor over the last two seasons. He racked up 54 tackles and seven sacks in 2021-22 and will join a defensive line group losing at least one key contributor in Terrance Lang.
Savion Washington, OT, Kent State
New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle brought talent with them from Kent State in Washington, a 6-foot-9 offensive lineman who started at right tackle for the Golden Flashes.
Committed! 🦬 pic.twitter.com/mVzU7Ky2Ru— Savion Washington (@SavionWash) December 19, 2022
Washington had interest from multiple Power 5 programs, but chose to join one of the deeper groups on CU’s roster. If he continues to play right tackle, he and left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichenhan (6-foot-10) could be the tallest tackle duo in the country. Washington must beat out Jake Wiley, a local product from Centennial, who started 22 games over the past two seasons.
Jacob Page, WR, 3-star for Class of 2023
The Buffs’ 2023 class can begin signing letters of intent Wednesday. It has shrunk in recent weeks. The class stood at 23 players prior to Sanders’ hiring, but now stands at 14 after a few players have joined after nearly a dozen decommitted. Page, a three-star wideout, is the latest to join the class, announcing his commitment Monday afternoon.
Committed!!🦬🏔 #skobuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/qfrFpVNleE— Jacob Page (@Jacobpage_) December 19, 2022
The Tennessee native held offers from his home-state Volunteers, as well as other Power 5 schools Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington.
Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, LB, 3-star for Class of 2023
The first player to announce a commitment to CU comes from London. Taylor-Barrocks, an incoming freshman from the NFL Academy in London and 247sports’ top-ranked player from England, tweeted his commitment to the Buffs Sunday morning.
#AGTG Let’s get it started🦬 @DeionSanders @CUBuffs #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/9WqNudXFFm— Kofi Taylor-Barrocks (@BarrocksKofi) December 18, 2022
Taylor-Barrocks was previously being recruited by the staff at Jackson State and held another Power 5 offer from Michigan State.
More to come
With signing day two days away, there are more commitments likely to come. On the high school front, four-star athlete Malachi Coleman out of Lincoln, Nebraska, is the biggest target. He was on campus last weekend and is being recruited by new tight ends coach Tim Brewster. He’s the No. 63 overall player in the class, according to 247sports, and would be the top player in this current class.
The majority of incoming talent will come from the transfer portal, however, and particularly from Jackson State. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders will be Buffs, but there are several JSU players that entered the portal following their game Saturday.
Travis Hunter, the top overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, is the most notable and will be one of the most talented players CU has seen if he follows Sanders.