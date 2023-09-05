BOULDER — Deion Sanders didn't need a year. He didn't need a month. He only needed a week.

Colorado is back inside the Associated Press top 25 rankings, sitting at No. 22 after a 45-42 win over then-No. 17 TCU.

It's the first time the Buffaloes have been ranked since the COVID-shortened season in 2020 when they checked in at No. 21 with a 4-0 record in Karl Dorrell's first season.

The last time CU was ranked in a full season was in 2018 when the team sat at No. 19 following a 5-0 start.

This is the first time the Buffs have been ranked this early in the season since 2003 when they appeared at No. 24 in Week 2 following a 42-35 win over No. 23 Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

It's just the fourth season since 2005 the Buffs have been appeared in the AP top 25 at least once.