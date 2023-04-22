On Earth Day 2023, Deion Sanders launched Boulder into orbit.

“The energy in the stadium right now is off the charts,” yelled Phil “Buffalo Phil” Caragol, who was, as is his custom for CU sports competitions, dressed in a thick brown buffalo robe and a hat with beer cans and a mixed drink parasol stuck on the tips.

One half of his beard is gold and the other half is black.

This year's University of Colorado Buffaloes spring game was sold out despite the fact that the football team was playing itself. Before Saturday, the record for the biggest crowd at the annual practice was 17,800, according to CU Sports Information's Dave Plati.

Saturday, that record was smashed threefold, and it was the first sell-out in the football program's 132-year history. And the team hasn't played a down in regular season.

The fans who turned out despite the snow have been denied and heartbroken for a couple of decades. In Boulder, hope is alive.

"This is how it’s supposed to be,” said Kirk Tutaski. The baseball cap on his head said "Make CU Great Again."

In the stands, tubas blared and the CU Banana Gang chanted, “Peggy!!!” to a giant image of 93-year-old Peggy Coppom on the Jumbotron, waving sparkling black and gold pom-poms. The nonagenarian got as much attention as Deion Sanders, and when the football team ran to the end zone and took a knee before Peggy's image and the student section, the crowd went wild.

Saturday’s spring game meant nothing in terms of the Buffs’ record, but it meant everything in terms of rebuilding excitement and trust around the program with a fan base which had lost both.

“What has there been to cheer for? I totally lost faith in this team,” said Marianne, who used to attend games in the late sixties and didn’t want to give her last name for fear of making her husband mad.

Anthony Satariano dusted off a basement poster from the 1990 national championship team and brought it for the greats to sign in a special pre-game autograph session. “I miss the Big 8,” said Sataraiano, who was one of hundreds of fans who waited for hours in a long line which snaked around the Buffs indoor practice facility for a chance to come face-to-face with former players, some of whom are still playing in the NFL.

Under a series of white tents sat the row of Buff royalty including Laviska Shenault Jr., Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari, Michael Westbrook, Daniel Graham, Darian Hagan, and Jeremy Bloom.

Under the dome, kids had their faces painted in black and gold swirls and played games. It was their parents, now in their forties, who had garnered the elusive Colorado Buffalo myth of a team which was once accustomed to a spot in the top ten and even won a national championship.

All 45,000 seats at Folsom Field were warmed by long-time, short-time and Prime Time faithful as if the Colorado Buffaloes were playing Nebraska in the glory days of Bill McCartney.

“We’ve been here when there’s been nobody in the seats,” said Nicki Delier, who married into a family of CU faithful who would rarely be seen in Nebraska red. “The score would have to be zero before we’d leave the stadium," she said.

For the Deliers, CU games are a family tradition which started with their Opa, John Delier, who died five years before he could see a Sanders-driven rebirth. “He’s up in heaven somewhere saying, ‘It’s about time we got a damn 5-star recruit!!!,” said David Delier. “Someone’s up there telling him to watch his language.

Glory days

Buffaloes from years past reunited for the big weekend, some for the first time in decades.

“No matter if it’s a day or years, we are family,” said former defensive back Villi Maumau, who played defensive tackle from 1993-1997. “This takes us back to how we were coached,” said Maumau.

The Las Vegas native said he was one of Bill McCartney’s last recruits.

The game was an excuse for players from the 50's, 60's, 70's, and 80's to reunite. Hannibal Navies, Ron Merkerson, Kenny Wilkins and Fred Jones ribbed each other about the good old days they shared three decades ago. Jones was a late-90’s era Buff who played for the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs and has been a Denver police officer for 17 years. Jones was recently promoted to Sergeant working out of the city's District 6.

"A cop?" asked the reporter. “It happens,” he said.

According to the 850 KOA broadcast, around 20 official and 50 unofficial recruits watched the game from chilly metal seats in a roped-off section. Blake Ivy, an offensive tackle out of Clear Springs, Texas, was shivering in a parka and beanie. He likes Coach Prime, but he's also considering LSU and Texas A&M. What's not to like about Colorado? "The cold," said Ivy.

Ask the Ahl brothers to be in the recruiting film to convince big starts coming from warmer climes that April can be iffy in Colorado. "It's not cold! It's beautiful!," said Kyle Ahl, who was protecting a signed football in plastic. It is a Father's Day present for their dad, Dave, who took his three sons to the games when they were little. "Oh my God, this is how it used to be," said Kyle. "This was our bonding moment."