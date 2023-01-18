The CU Buffs released their much-anticipated 2023 schedule Wednesday — the first go-round for Deion Sanders as the coach in Boulder:
Sept. 2: at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas)
Sept. 9: Nebraska (Folsom Field)
Sept. 16: Colorado State (Folsom Field)
Sept. 23: at Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)
Sept. 30: USC (Folsom Field)
Oct. 7: at ASU (Tempe, Ariz.)
Oct. 13: Stanford (Folsom Field)
Oct. 28: at UCLA (Pasadena, Calif.)
Nov. 4: Oregon St (Folsom Field)
Nov. 11: Arizona (Folsom Field)
Nov. 17: at Washington State (Pullman, Wash.)
Nov. 25: at Utah (Salt Lake City)
-Game times and TV announcements will be released at a later date