Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The CU Buffs released their much-anticipated 2023 schedule Wednesday — the first go-round for Deion Sanders as the coach in Boulder:

Sept. 2: at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas)

Sept. 9: Nebraska (Folsom Field)

Sept. 16: Colorado State (Folsom Field)

Sept. 23: at Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Sept. 30: USC (Folsom Field)

Oct. 7: at ASU (Tempe, Ariz.)

Oct. 13: Stanford (Folsom Field)

Oct. 28: at UCLA (Pasadena, Calif.)

Nov. 4: Oregon St (Folsom Field)

Nov. 11: Arizona (Folsom Field)

Nov. 17: at Washington State (Pullman, Wash.)

Nov. 25: at Utah (Salt Lake City)

