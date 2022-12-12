It was a full weekend for Coach Prime in Boulder.
It started with him stealing the show during Tad Boyle and Colorado’s big win over Colorado State on Thursday and it ended with him hopping back on a private jet for his final week as the coach of Jackson State.
When Deion Sanders returns to Colorado following the Celebration Bowl this Saturday, it’ll be for good. He’s been coaching two programs at once for a little over a week now and if he can go win one final game with Jackson State while he’s been feverishly recruiting and establishing an all-star coaching staff, then he’ll have meant it when he said during his introductory news conference that he can multitask.
The multitasking won’t go on forever though. When he returns for the second of two massive recruiting weekends in a few days, his full focus will then be on the Buffs.
Let’s take a look at all Sanders was able to accomplish over the last few days in his first real extended time in Boulder:
Trying the local food scene
Anyone who moves to a new place knows what it’s like to get used to all new restaurants.
Well, Coach Prime is no different.
Over the weekend, Sanders tried three different restaurants — Village Coffee Shop, The Buff and Le Peep — in Boulder and posted his reviews of them to his Instagram account.
For the other restaurants in town that Sanders will likely visit in the coming months, here's two small pieces of advice: put plenty of spice on your chicken and add grits to the menu.
Commitments start rolling in
Sanders said talented players were on their way to Boulder and he wasn’t kidding.
One week in and Sanders already got four-star running back Dylan Edwards to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Colorado after visiting campus this weekend.
Let’s make it happen…🦬@DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/tdw48PhyDp— 𝒟𝓎𝓁𝒶𝓃 𝐸𝒹𝓌𝒶𝓇𝒹𝓈 (@dylan_edwards02) December 10, 2022
Edwards immediately becomes the Buffs’ top player in the 2023 recruiting class and the Kansas native is a top-10 running back nationally, according to 247sports’ composite rankings.
Sanders also added another playmaker to the 2023 class with three-star wide receiver Asaad Waseem, who was also on campus this weekend.
COMMITTED🦬 pic.twitter.com/5fOMerKYnz— ᴀꜱᴀᴀᴅ ᴡᴀꜱᴇᴇᴍ (@therealasaad) December 11, 2022
The Florida native had offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami and other Power 5 programs.
It wasn’t just a weekend for the upcoming class of high school players as Cal transfer Champion Johnson announced his commitment to CU over the weekend.
C O M M I T T E D #SkoBuffs #primetime pic.twitter.com/EPDP8YDP8k— Champion Johnson (@c_jnson44) December 11, 2022
Johnson, a tight end, is the older brother of Victory Johnson, a three-star linebacker from San Diego who is a part of the 2023 recruiting class for the Buffs.
Those three commitments could just be the start for CU as next weekend figures to be even bigger with the early signing period right around the corner on Dec. 21.
Some more coaching rumors
Yet another member of Sanders’ staff at Jackson State appears set to make his way to Boulder.
According to a report from Fox Sports, JSU offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone, a student of the Air Raid system, will join the Buffs as the wide receivers coach. Bartolone, a former wide receiver himself at Washington State, has ties to current Colorado State coach Jay Norvell when he was at Nevada, where he spent time as an offensive analyst.
Bartolone isn’t the only JSU coordinator coming to Boulder as, according to a report from Thee Pregame Show, defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman will be the head defensive analyst and director of quality control for the Buffs.
Bartolone and Thurman will join current JSU staffers Tim Brewster (tight ends), Andre’ Hart (linebackers) and Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks) as those who will be on staff at CU.
Sanders also made a major addition to his recruiting staff as a report from On3 said CU had hired Vanderbilt associate director of high school scouting Darrius Darden-Box to be the Buffs’ director of recruiting.