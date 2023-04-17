BOULDER — You could fill a book with sayings from Coach Prime.

One of CU Buffs coach Deion Sanders’ favorites — “I’m old school, but I’m not an old fool” — is appropriate for how he described his two-way star, Travis Hunter.

“The young folks got a saying now, ‘I’m him.’ He’s really him,” Sanders said Monday. “I’ve seen him with dysfunction in his life (and) still ball out. I’ve seen him with peace and joy (and) ball out. Travis is truly consistent on both sides of the ball.”

It’s only natural that Sanders gets asked about comparisons between himself and Hunter. Sanders arguably is the best two-way player football has seen and Hunter made a name for himself in recent years as one of the highest-rated recruits of all-time, earning both top cornerback and wide receiver status for his class.

To Coach Prime, Hunter is worth the hype.

"Travis is better than I was at this age and stage,” Sanders said. "He may be not as fast, but the intangibles and who he is, he's better — by far.”

Even Hunter was surprised to hear that. What Sanders has is what Hunter ultimately wants to at the end of his football career — a gold jacket.

“That’s kinda surprising coming from a Hall of Famer, but hey, he says I’m better than him so I’m just going to keep striving to be my better self and continue to try to get that gold jacket,” Hunter said.

The two also are close off the field, which is part of the reason why Hunter played at Jackson State last season, becoming the first five-star recruit to sign with an HBCU, and why he followed Sanders to Boulder this offseason.

“I love him as a human being, as a young man,” Sanders said. “He’s like a son to me. I love him that much.”

That relationship was on display during a practice last week when Sanders told Hunter to jump in and get a rep at cornerback after Sanders wasn’t happy with how the rest of the players were doing the drill.

“Bump him and show them what we want,” Sanders said to Hunter.

Hunter proceeded to blanket wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig and swat a pass to the ground with ease.

“He ain't take a darn rep the whole spring and he’s the best corner!” Sanders shouted at the rest of the group.

“Travis is different, man,” Sanders said Monday. “For a kid to not have taken one rep this spring at the cornerback position and display exactly what we want, that’s who you want. We’re just looking for four of those. Trust me, there ain’t too many Travis Hunters in America.”

Sanders has said Hunter could “fall out of bed and cover.” Why does playing corner come so easy to Hunter?

“Because I like to compete,” Hunter said. “I don’t like nobody catching the ball on me, getting open, anything. If I mess up, I’m mad at myself because I don’t want nobody to think they can get one up on me.”

Buffs fans can expect to see Hunter play a few series on defense during Saturday’s sold-out spring game. He’ll be No. 12, and there won’t be a more confident athlete to enter Folsom Field.

“The number don’t make me, I make the number,” Hunter said. “I don’t want to be like nobody, I want to be my own self.”