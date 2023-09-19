Where good news shines

"Colorado Sunshine" is aptly named for this one.

Blenders Eyewear, the company that makes Deion Sanders' "Prime 21" sunglasses, has generated $4.5 million in revenue in pre-orders since the hullabaloo in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, according to a report by On3.

Instead of adversaries, Sanders and Jay Norvell should be business partners. After Norvell threw shade at Prime's shades and sparked an ensuing windfall, shouldn't the CSU coach get a cut?

The sunglasses go for $67 in a nod to Sanders' birth year, the report said. Close to 70,000 pairs have been pre-ordered, not including the 150 Sanders distributed among the Buffs' operation.

No. 19 CU (3-0) plays at No. 10 Oregon (3-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).

