Utah St Alabama Football

Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly warms up his players before an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Deion Sanders' first set of coordinators is set.

A few days after Kent State coach Sean Lewis signed on to be Colorado's offensive coordinator, Alabama assistant Charles Kelly has been hired to be the defensive coordinator, according to media reports.

Kelly has spent the past three seasons as the associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Nick Saban. Like several staffers reportedly joining Sanders' first staff, Kelly also spent a good amount of time at "Coach Prime's" alma mater of Florida State. Kelly was the defensive coordinator for the Seminoles for four seasons under Jimbo Fisher.

The Buffs also have their offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Bill O'Boyle, who's been a part of Lewis' staff at Kent State since 2018, announced he would be taking over those two roles.

Here's a look at all of the new Buffs assistant coaches who have announced or have been reported to be joining Sanders:

Offensive coordinator — Sean Lewis (reported by ESPN)

Defensive coordinator — Charles Kelly (reported)

Tight ends — Tim Brewster

Offensive line/run game coordinator — Bill O'Boyle

Linebackers — Andre' Hart

Cornerbacks — Kevin Mathis

Player Personnel — David Kelly (reported)

