Deion Sanders has made the first major addition to his CU Buffs coaching staff.
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is headed to Boulder to be Colorado's offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Sources: Kent Coach Sean Lewis is leaving for Colorado to take the offensive coordinator job. https://t.co/waLMQ9ZEDd— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022
Lewis, who's been in charge of the Golden Flashes since 2017, led the team to a 24-31 record in 5 seasons. He delivered two bowl games and the program's first trip to the MAC championship game in nearly a decade.
Kent State is known to pack its schedule with Power 5 guarantee games, including contests at Washington, Oklahoma and Georgia this season.
Lewis helped turn the Golden Flashes into one of the top programs in Mid-American Conference with an 18-10 record over the past four years. Kent State was 4-25 in the four years prior.
Kent State had the second-best total offense in the MAC in 2022, averaging 417 yards per game. The year before, its offense was tops in the MAC with nearly 500 yards per game.
There has been media speculation Sanders is targeting Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to run CU's defense.
Two likely assistant coaches were with Sanders on Sunday when he met the team and attended an introductory press conference. Andre' Hart (linebackers) and Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks) have been with Sanders at Jackson State and will likely have similar roles at CU.
There have also been reports that Jackson State tight ends coach Tim Brewster, the former Minnesota coach, will join the CU staff. Brewster coached Denver Broncos tight ends from 2005-06.
Another former head coach who could be joining the Buffs is former Florida State coach Willie Taggart, who was most recently fired at Florida Atlantic and has history in the Pac-12. Taggart's role isn't yet known, but he's a defense-oriented coach who could serve as an analyst and help with recruiting.