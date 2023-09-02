FORT WORTH, Texas — Deion Sanders came to Texas guns blazing, watched his Colorado team do exactly what he said it was going to and then strolled into his postgame press conference ready to call out everyone who doubted him along the way.

“Should I pull out my receipts right now?” Coach Prime asked after CU's 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU on Saturday afternoon.

The Buffaloes coach did not hold back as he spoke to an audience of a few dozen reporters in a crowded setting outside the CU locker room.

“You were supposed to be on the other side interviewing them. Now what?” Sanders said of TCU, their opponent who was coming off a trip to the national championship game last season.

“We had some guys that singled themselves out with their play — a lot of guys you doubted, one of them from an HBCU. I think he had 510 yards passing in a Power 5 football game and he happens to be my son.”

Sanders’ son, quarterback Shedeur, was certainly one of the stars in the Buffs’ win. So was Travis Hunter, who played nearly 130 total snaps in the game, racked up 119 receiving yards and delivered a key interception. As nearly three touchdown underdogs coming into the game, it’s the biggest upset win of the opening weekend of college football.

But what was it really an upset?

To the Buffs, the answer to that question is no.

“I tried to tell you, but you ain’t wanna believe me because I’m just a lofty young coach,” Sanders said. “I don’t know nothing about football. I just played in the NFL for 14 (years), played at a high level in college for four and have been coaching youth all the way up for a long time.”

Coach Prime’s message and tone hasn’t changed in the ten months since he was hired to turn around a program coming off a 1-11 season and had one of the worst rosters in all of college football.

The additions of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, plus the likes of Hunter gave CU some of the best high-end talent the program has seen since its glory days in the 90s. But many questioned the depth of this team, especially in the trenches. To most, what the Buffs accomplished on a hot Saturday afternoon in Texas was unthinkable.

Sanders and company are used to that, though.

“We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done… and that makes people uncomfortable,” Sanders said. “When you sit up here and see a confident Black man talking his talk, walking his walk and coaching 75% African Americans in the locker room, that’s kinda threatening. We’re going to consistently do what we do. I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere.”

In the span of a few hours, Sanders turned the entire nation from doubters to believers. But what he cares about most is the believers in the locker room — because as Sanders said, not everyone on the roster did heading into the season. But after the win, they all came up to Sanders, one by one, telling him, ‘Coach, I believe.’

The Buffs fan base has been believing all offseason and Sanders will head back to a city in Boulder that may already worship the ground he walks on.

Now that the 100-plus players in the locker room fully believe as well, who knows what the ceiling is for this team. The time to jump on the bandwagon was probably a few weeks ago, but Coach Prime says it’s never too late to hop on board.

“I’m good with that,” Sanders said. “We’ve got room.”