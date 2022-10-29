BOULDER — Two weeks ago, Colorado running back Deion Smith was being carted off the field after a scary scene that saw him remain down on the field after taking a hit against Cal.
There was some uncertainty with the extent of his injury and some genuine concerns that he may not play again the rest of this season.
But just 14 days later, he found himself in the midst of a career-best performance.
The junior from Texas ran for a career-high 111 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as the Buffs turned in their best offensive performance of the season, albeit in a loss, as Arizona State came into Folsom Field and left with a 42-34 victory on Saturday night.
“Deion looked like that in practice this week,” interim coach Mike Sanford said postgame. “I think he ran his hardest in his entire career. It just shows so much about number one, how much he loves this game and number two, how much he loves his teammates.”
Smith has experienced injuries before, but nothing like this and even he’s still a little surprised he was in this position to have success just two weeks later.
“It was a humbling experience,” Smith said. “It kinda changed my perspective on the game. I had never really been through anything as traumatic or as instant as that. These past two weeks were kind of like a revelation for me, if I’m being honest.”
The CU defense, however, did not have the same success as two weeks ago.
The Buffs looked like a different unit coming out of the bye against Cal, but the last two weeks have looked like much of the first five games.
Arizona State made a quarterback change prior to the game with Trenton Bourguet getting the start over Emory Jones and that decision paid off.
The Sun Devils made plenty of changes offensively under interim coach Shaun Aguano and it led to 557 yards of total offense.
“They changed a lot of things that they do on offense,” safety Trevor Woods, who had an interception, said. “Obviously we know their tendencies, but they did a lot of different things and you can’t really get ready for that. They spread the ball around well, so you can’t just key in on one game.”
Bourguet picked apart the CU secondary for 435 passing yards and spread the ball around to some unlikely targets as well. ASU tight end Jalin Conyers came into the night with just 8 catches for 76 yards, but racked up 108 passing yards and 3 touchdowns as he clearly caught the Buffs defense by surprise.
“I think they obviously found something in him and not really having much to go off, he didn’t really become a focal part of [our] game plan,” Sanford said.
The Buffs defense did make some adjustments in the second half and limited Arizona State to 14 points in the final 30 minutes as opposed to the 28 they gave up in the first half, but it still wasn’t nearly the level that they showed just two weeks ago.
CU quarterback J.T. Shrout had another rough night throwing the ball.
The junior once again got the start in place of the injured Owen McCown, but struggled to find his receivers consistently, finishing 13-for-34 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as his completion percentage was once again below 50%.
“He did some good things outside the pocket,” Sanford said. “I thought he started faster [in] this game, but the consistency to get that completion percentage numbers, it’s gotta go up. We know it’s not going to get easier, but we just gotta continue to find those completions and make sure that we’re playing with the appropriate fundamentals.”
The score was looking pretty lopsided until two late touchdowns by CU made it a one-score game in the final minutes.
Smith found the end zone with just over eight minutes to go and and a little over four minutes later, Jordyn Tyson ran back an Arizona State punt for an 88-yard touchdown that gave plenty of life to the crowd that remained in the stadium.
It was a breakout night for Tyson and not just on that one play. The true freshman receiver has shown flashes at times this season, but added a career-high 115 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with his big punt return touchdown.
“I think Jordyn Tyson is a superstar,” Sanford said. “I think he’s going to have a tremendous career in the game of football. What I love about Jordyn is he’s kind of embodied the culture that we’ve brought forward, just the juice, the smile that he has on his face at practice, he’s an infectious guy.”
CU is now through a rollercoaster month of October that saw the program pick up its first win of the season in dramatic fashion a week and a half after head coach Karl Dorrell was hired following the 0-5 start. The Buffs are now 1-7 and a bowl game is officially out of the equation and even though Sanford’s energy has been a boost, the team will face a gauntlet of good Pac-12 teams in November and it starts next week against Oregon.
“I’m going to continue to do everything in my power to love these kids, to put them in the best positions to have success and to create some more memories,” Sanford said. “We’ve got four games left and we’re going to create some more memories out on that field.”