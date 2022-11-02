BOULDER — Mike Sanford certainly isn’t acting like he’s got an interim tag attached to his job title.

He’s said since he took over following Karl Dorrell’s dismissal that everything he was going to do for the rest of the season was about the players and even though his weekly press conference this week had a lot to do with the future of a program he might not be a part of in a couple weeks, his message is still all about the players.

Sanford spent much of Tuesday talking about the Buffs4Life NIL Collective that was announced last week that allows the Colorado football program and athletics department as a whole to further embrace the name, image and likeness landscape that has taken over college athletics.

“I really do believe that this is a game-changing narrative for our program,” Sanford said. “I’m calling on former Buff players, people in this community that support football and want us to have a great product on the field — this is where we have to go. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small gift or it’s a major gift, everything is going to help get us where we want to get.”

Sanford was even candid enough to bring up instances just from his time at CU where the Buffs have lost out on recruits, whether in high school or in the transfer portal, because a large NIL deal at another school presented itself.

“The reality of the situation that we’re in right now is we find out that a particular student-athlete went from having essentially no NIL on the table and all of a sudden literally a $300,000 or $400,000 offer is on the table,” Sanford said. “So this is real.”

But Sanford’s pleas to Buff fans to help contribute aren’t just about recruiting new players to Boulder — it’s also about keeping talented players from leaving for other schools. That was a huge issue last offseason and over the next two weeks, CU will face three former players that starred for the Buffs in recent years starting with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, who looks like a future first-round NFL Draft pick, this Saturday.

“The retention of this roster is by far the most important thing,” Sanford said. “That’s how this program is ultimately going to be built into a championship-caliber program. If we have to hit the reset button again with our roster, I don’t think that’s in the best interest of anything going forward.

“We are blessed with tremendous resources at this university in terms of how we’re funded, our budget, our coaches’ salaries. To me, we are so well taken care of. Where I believe that we need to take that next step is taking care of our current roster and I’m going to fight for that.”