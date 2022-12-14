BOULDER — Take a glance at Colorado’s 2023 football schedule.
Regardless of whom the Buffs new coach was going to be, there was potential for fascinating fall Saturdays at Folsom Field.
With Deion Sanders running the show, no coach may have a more entertaining non-conference slate than ‘Coach Prime': TCU (Sept. 2, Fort Worth), Nebraska (Sept. 9, Boulder) and Colorado State (Sept. 16, Boulder).
How quickly will you know if Sanders is turning things around? Week 1 against TCU, a program coming off a trip to the College Football Playoff.
But those behind the scenes are anticipating what’s to come in Week 2 for the home opener — the revival of the rivalry with Nebraska.
It's not Bill McCartney vs. Tom Osborne, but Coach Prime vs. Matt Rhule is arguably the most interesting this once-great rivalry has been in quite some time.
It will be the first meeting between the teams since CU’s dramatic second half comeback and overtime heroics in a 34-31 win in 2019. But what CU wants most is a distinct lack of red in the stands. They haven’t forgotten the takeover of Folsom Field by Cornhusker fans on that beautiful day in Boulder.
“We need the Nebraska game to be all black and gold, no red,” athletic director Rick George said during Sanders’ introductory press conference. “Don’t sell your tickets because we know who you are.”
With Sanders on the sidelines, that might not be a problem.
The Buffs already announced a week ago there were over 1,400 season-ticket deposits and a few thousand season-ticket interest forms. They also announced they recently had their highest single-day merchandise sales total with nearly $50,000 in online sales.
Sanders may not yet grasp the import of the CU-Nebraska rivalry, but there’s no doubt he’ll learn ahead of kickoff. Many CU coaches have said over the years that one of the first things they hear when meeting Buffs fans is they’ve “gotta beat Nebraska.”
The Buffs and Huskers have met 71 times. Although Nebraska dominated the series from 1962 to 2000, the programs have split the last 12 meetings. CU swept the most recent home-and-home in 2018-19.
Both programs have struggled mightily since they last saw each other with multiple coaching changes, but both programs took a swing this offseason. Nebraska brought in Rhule, the former Carolina Panthers and Baylor coach. CU countered with Coach Prime.
“Just seeing and understanding the expectation of that stadium selling out and you guys are going to do it, it’s unbelievable,” Sanders said. “I can’t wait.”