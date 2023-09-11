Boulder might as well be Bristol, Conn., this weekend.

As Coach Prime and No. 18 Colorado prepare to host Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown Saturday night at Folsom Field, ESPN is bringing out all the stops.

"College GameDay," the iconic college football pregame show, will return to CU for the first time since 1996. Further, Stephen A. Smith and "First Take," the popular debate show on weekday mornings, will broadcast live from the CU-Boulder campus.

One week after broadcasting from the CU-Nebraska rivalry game at Folsom Field, Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" will also be in Boulder. Fox will broadcast its Saturday morning preview show from the site of the Buffs' game for the third straight week after being at TCU in Week 1 and on Farrand Field at CU last weekend.

Here are some more details for each show:

First Take

Channel: ESPN

Cast: Molly Qerim (host), Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, more

Time: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Friday (exact location yet to be announced)

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

College GameDay

Channel: ESPN

Cast: Rece Davis (host), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Lee Corso (analyst), Pat McAfee (analyst), Desmond Howard (analyst)

Time: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday

Big Noon Kickoff

Channel: FOX

Cast: Rob Stone (host), Urban Meyer (analyst), Matt Leinert (analyst), Reggie Bush (analyst), Brady Quinn (analyst)

Time: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday