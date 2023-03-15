BOULDER — Ethan Wright picked the best time to have his best game in a Colorado uniform.

The Princeton grad transfer might not have had the season he envisioned when deciding to spend his final year of his eligibility with the Buffs, but he’s turned it on at the end of the season.

Wright had a season-high 18 points as CU snuck past Seton Hall by a final of 65-64 in the opening round of the NIT on Tuesday night at the CU Events Center.

“We don’t want to stop,” Wright said. “For me and Jalen (Gabbidon), this could’ve been our last game and I think we played like it. All the guys are the same way, they want to be playing. That’s kinda the mindset that we have.”

For Wright, this is exactly the type of game that makes everyone remember why he was brought in for this season.

“When I look at that stat line, that’s the player that we recruited from Princeton,” Buffs coach Tad Boyle said. “He only takes nine shots, but he’s 4-for-6 from three, he’s 4-for-4 from the line, he gets five rebounds — just a rock solid effort.”

Wright and Tristan da Silva (15 points, 3-for-6 from 3-point range) led one of the Buffs’ best performances from beyond the arc this season. CU as a team shot 10-for-18 (56%) from 3-point range and a lot of it had to do with a continued effort to share the ball and move the ball around the perimeter without lead offensive creator KJ Simpson.

“When you move the ball a lot, those shots tend to go in,” Wright said. “We’re just happy playing in March. We’re playing for each other, playing unselfish and everybody’s confident in each other. When you’re playing like that, the shots tend to go in.”

Junior forward Luke O’Brien also continued his stellar play to end the season, grabbing 14 rebounds, including three in about a 30-second stretch that included a key putback layup in the second half.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“His confidence rose in the last couple months,” da Silva said. “I know he can shoot, we all know he can shoot and that he’s great on the glass, so it’s no surprise to us. It’s great that he can step out on the court and show it when the lights are on.”

Julian Hammond III once again started in absence of Simpson, who still has mono and will likely miss CU’s second round NIT game this weekend.

The Denver native played another 37 minutes and had just turnover, but his biggest contribution came on the final offensive play of the night for CU as he got open for a layup that turned out to be the game-winner.

“He’s playing within himself,” Boyle said. “He’s got a lot of pressure on him and he’s got a lot on his shoulders and he’s handling it really, really well. I’m proud of Julian because that’s not an easy position to be in.”

CU still needed to get one final shot as the Pirates got the ball back with 20 seconds left and a chance to win it, but in the battle between two teams that stress defense above all, the Buffs got the most important stop of the night and hung on to live another day.

“It was appropriate that we won that game on a stop,” Boyle said.

CU will face the winner of New Mexico and Utah Valley in the second round of the NIT this weekend. If New Mexico wins, the Buffs will be on the road, but they’ll host another game in Boulder should Utah Valley pull off the upset.

No matter how long this run lasts, just getting this one postseason could have a positive impact on next year’s team which will be led by much of the same core of players.

“Hopefully we can get on a run here and use it as a springboard (for next year) because that’s what the NIT can do for you, especially when you have a young team,” Boyle said. “Obviously Ethan and Jalen won’t be back next year, but everybody else that’s playing hopefully will be. If they’re not, they’re not. You never know in today’s world who’s coming back, but it can be a springboard for these young players going into next year. This experience is invaluable.”