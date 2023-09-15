Jeremy Bloom has had a lot of titles throughout his life.

Freshman All-American football player. World champion skier. Olympian. NFL draft pick. TV personality. Entrepreneur.

The latest? Colorado football booster who helped get Deion Sanders hired.

When Karl Dorrell was fired 11 months ago, Bloom called up Buffaloes athletic director Rick George and told him, "You must hire Deion Sanders." Bloom was able to pull some strings to get George in touch with Sanders, and the rest is history.

Bloom, the former CU standout wide receiver and return man from the early 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled to see his former team get off to a hot start under Sanders with a 2-0 record and the talk of not just the college football world, but the sports world.

It’s why after the Buffs’ dominated rival Nebraska last Saturday at Folsom Field, the celebrations didn’t last too long for Bloom. His forward-thinking mind was focused on one thing: How do we make sure this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan moment for CU?

It’s why Bloom sent out a tweet asking Buffs fans if they’d be willing to start a fund for a long-term contract to keep Sanders in Boulder for “many more seasons to come,” offering $100,000 to get it started. The tweet has over 500 replies, over 300 reposts and nearly one million views.

Honest question for CU nation: Would u contribute to a dedicated fund aimed at securing a long-term contract for Coach Prime, ensuring his leadership for many more seasons to come? I'm prepared to kickstart this initiative with a $100k donation. pic.twitter.com/8mkCUqRuoz — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) September 10, 2023

Coach Prime is only two games into a five-year contract, but Bloom knows the nature of college football. The years remaining don’t matter. The money remaining and the buyout do. Bloom can’t help but think of Mel Tucker leaving four years ago in the middle of the night for an offer from Michigan State that he couldn’t turn down.

To Bloom, it also shouldn’t matter that George and Sanders have hit it off since their initial meetings last year and that Sanders consistently brings up George as the reason he took the CU job. It also shouldn’t matter that Coach Prime has made plenty of money throughout his life as a player, a coach and as a media personality.

“I think you’ve gotta check all those reservations at the door and say, ‘We’ve gotta put the biggest deal in front of him to make sure he knows we want him here for whatever is, 10 years or something like that,’” Bloom told The Denver Gazette. “I think you can put together a really big number there and you make the buyout untenable. It’s gotta be a massive buyout, but it’s gotta be a massive deal. That’s the thing that’s on my mind.”

Throw out the 2-0 record and No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, too. Bloom says he would feel this way regardless. The national attention is another factor, with ESPN and Fox in Boulder to broadcast multiple shows on campus. Plus, the sold-out season tickets. Plus, luxury boxes are sold out for the next five years.

“There’s one person in the country who could’ve done that and his name is Deion Sanders,” Bloom said. “Even if this team loses and ends up 6-6 this year or whatever, if it’s my money, I’m taking every penny I have and I’m betting on him for a decade. Period. I don’t need to see any more.”

Bloom knows what will happen if Sanders does leave. His support through the dark times for the program over the last 20 years hasn’t wavered, but he knows the program can’t afford to go back to more 1-11 seasons after this experience with Coach Prime.

“Colorado football for two decades has been pretty much irrelevant and for a lot of those years, certainly the last three, have been the laughingstock of the country,” Bloom said. “It’s been embarrassing to be a CU football fan and supporter of the program.

“My biggest concern is if Coach Prime leaves, with the portal the way it is, those players don’t look at him like a coach, they look at him like a father figure and you’re going to have a mass exodus of this team. I don’t even know if you’d have a team left. If you lose Deion Sanders after having this taste of glory, I’m not sure donors will stick around for another rebuild. Everybody knows there’s one Deion Sanders. You have to do whatever you can now to lock this guy up.”

The best way to do that? Money.

“I think money matters to everybody,” Bloom said.

Time will tell if the money can and will come together.

For now, Bloom is excited to be in attendance at the most-anticipated Rocky Mountain Showdown in decades. He played against the Rams twice while a member of the Buffs, but the Fort Collins native also has a father that was a longtime professor at Colorado State and a brother who is a CSU graduate. No one needs to tell him what the rivalry means to the people in this state.

“It’s fun to feel like that rivalry has energy again because it hasn’t had energy in a really long time,” Bloom said. “It’s revived from the dead, and I love that. This is a special game. I hope it’s a good game, I really do.”

Even with all of his ties to CSU, there’s no question of his allegiances at 8 p.m. Saturday. He’ll be there, rooting on the program-changing coach he helped bring to Boulder.

“The fact is not lost upon me that I had a lot of CSU fans (supporting me) in my skiing career as an Olympian,” Bloom said. “I want to see that program do well. There’s just one day out of the year where I don’t want to see them do well and it’s Saturday.”

King's prediction

No. 18 Colorado 48, Colorado State 24

After all that's transpired over the last few days, this game won't be lacking emotion. Shades and all, Coach Prime and the Buffs want to put on a show. I except doubling up Jay Norvell's Rams on the scoreboard should suffice.