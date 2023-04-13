BOULDER — CU Buffs linebackers coach Andre’ Hart was having a conversation with a fellow assistant after Thursday’s practice.

While Hart said he’s been pleased with some of the progress in his room and the defense as a whole through 10 practices this spring, there’s still something missing — toughness.

“It’s a mentality,” Hart said. “I’m not sure if the days (are) running together and how hard we’ve been practicing is getting to them, but we’ve gotta toughen up. There’s no reason to miss tackles or to leave plays on the field like that. If we’re going to be the best we’re going to be, we’ve gotta get better at that.”

One of the players Hart has not worried about through spring practice is LaVonta Bentley, a Clemson transfer who has the early edge to be the Buffaloes’ top linebacker in the fall.

“He’s been doing excellent in camp,” Hart said. “He’s gotten better every single day. He’s become the leader in our room.”

Bentley is also on the relatively short list of CU players to earn a number. He wore No. 42 during his time at Clemson, but chose No. 20 in Boulder.

“I’ve never been (number) 20 throughout my whole football career,” Bentley said. “I think 20 represents a new journey.”

Big game experience is lacking on this new-look Buffs roster, but Bentley has it. He played in 40 games over four seasons with the Tigers and racked up 73 total tackles, 11.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Hart said the younger players in the linebacker room call Bentley ‘Unc’ because he’s the “old head in the room” who’s played a lot of football against top-tier competition.

“A lot of them kind of lean on him because he’s played in big games at Clemson and he’s been asked to come in at certain times when other players have gotten hurt — that experience is serving him well,” Hart said.

Bentley isn’t a vocal leader. He feels it's his effort that can provide as an example.

“That’s 'you vs. you,' so guys seeing you put the work in and seeing you get to the ball, that makes them want to do it,” Bentley said.

Bentley knows the real reason he’s here — to contribute to winning.

Deion Sanders has said since his hiring the Buffs don’t plan on a slow rebuild. He wants the Buffs to win right away, and doing so takes veterans who have won already.

“He said he wanted guys to come in out of the portal ready to play,” Bentley said. “We’re trying to win now.”

For Bentley, though, this is also about an opportunity.

Despite the amount of games he played at Clemson, he only started twice and was never a featured member of the Tigers defense. That will change with the Buffs.

“I’m very excited,” Bentley said. “When I was at Clemson and I had the chance and I did go out there on the field, I made the plays that were presented. I’m blessed just to be here and get this bigger role because I know I’ve got it in me.”