BOULDER — Brett Bartolone doesn’t have to look far to find a role model when he walks into the Colorado football facilities every morning.

The 29-year-old wide receivers coach for the Buffaloes is considered to be one of the fastest-rising coaches in college football. He was recently named one of the top 30 coaches under 30 by 247sports. Some more time on Deion Sanders’ staff certainly won’t hurt.

He now has a former NFL head coach to lean on in analyst Pat Shurmur. He also has a pair of veteran position coaches with head coaching experience in running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell and tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

But arguably the best role model for Bartolone is the man leading the offensive staff meetings — offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, who spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Kent State and is yet to turn 40.

“The way he carries himself, the way he leads, the way he communicates and coaches, it definitely is something I take note of,” Bartolone said Monday. “Every day I walk in this building, I’m living the freakin’ dream, man. I really am. It’s a blessing to be here. Just the multitude of coaches that we have in this building, obviously Coach Prime being one of them.”

Another reason why Bartolone loves his gig is the players with whom he's working.

The Buffaloes’ wide receivers room is the most talented group on the roster, complete with experienced veterans in Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Bartolone said. “They’re a group that’s ultra-competitive. With the situation that we’re in and the guys that we have, a lot of them just have one year left to play. They know this is it for them and they approach the game with that mindset right now.”

Bartolone is still doing plenty of coaching, though, as there are a pair of promising true freshmen in his room. The most exciting young wide receiver may be Louisiana native Omarion Miller, a former four-star recruit who’s flashed so far in the first part of fall camp.

“He’s got all of the physical tools and he’s really taken ownership right now of learning the offense and studying extra,” Bartolone said of Miller. “He’s a guy that can run, he can go up and grab the ball and he gets better and better and better every single day.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Bartolone arrived in Boulder after spending last season as the offensive coordinator for Coach Prime at Jackson State, running an ‘Air Raid’ style of offense he first learned as a player under the late Mike Leach at Washington State. He was an all-Pac-12 honorable mention wide receiver as a true freshman for the Cougars, but injuries derailed the rest of his career and he became a student assistant prior to graduating.

After leaving Washington State, he spent a few years coaching at the Division III level and even coached for a season overseas in France, before ultimately winding up at the Division I level at Nevada under current Colorado State coach Jay Norvell. Bartolone was an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for two seasons with the Wolf Pack.

“Brett’s a great coach and a great guy,” Norvell told The Denver Gazette. “We did a lot together, game planning and he’s got a bright football mind. He played for Coach Leach, so he’s been growing up in this offense and taught how to do things the right way. He’s going to do a great job at CU.”

While Norvell will be rooting for Bartolone in his coaching career, that will be suspended when the Buffaloes and Rams meet at Folsom Field on Sept. 16.

“I love Jay Norvell,” Bartolone said in April. “He was really big for me, getting me started coaching-wise and taking me under his wing. I know a lot of those guys over there. It’s all fun and games (and) we’re friendly off the field. But Week 3 we’re coming after 'em.”

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens stops by CU Buffaloes practice

The guest list at CU practice is getting deeper each week. Last week it was former coach Urban Meyer. Monday it was Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Owens, a 15-year NFL veteran and five-time All-Pro selection, will attend Buffaloes practice all week.

“Having T.O. out here, he actually gets to sit in and observe and watch us play,” Jimmy Horn Jr. said. “Then he gets to criticize our game in a good way and help us out. For the rest of the week that he’s here, I’m going to get some work in with him after practice.”