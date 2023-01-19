BOULDER — There's another new big man on campus.
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain has flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, giving Deion Sanders his biggest acquisition out of the high school ranks in his short tenure as the coach of the Buffs.
Breaking News: Cormani McClain announces he has committed to The University Of Colorado to play for Coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/TxzWKgJivS— Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) January 20, 2023
McClain, a Lakeland, Florida native, will become the highest-rated recruit ever signed out of high school by CU, according to 247sports' composite rankings.
The consensus five-star prospect shocked people last month when he did not sign with Miami during the early signing period, despite committing to the program back in October.
Reports surfaced soon after suggesting Sanders and CU could make a push for the top corner in the 2023 class.
McClain visited campus this past weekend and predictions from recruiting experts that he would flip to the Buffs soon came in.
With Travis Hunter, the top overall player in last year's recruiting class, already on board after transferring in from Jackson State last month, the Buffs own one of the most-talented cornerback duos in the country.